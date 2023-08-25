Sports

How to Watch Bengals vs. Commanders Preseason Game: TV, Betting Info

Under most circumstances, the Cincinnati Bengals offense is must-see TV. Things will be a bit different on Saturday, though, then the AFC North club travels to the nation's capital. Not only is Joe Burrow injured, but head coach Zac Taylor has already said that the Bengals' starters will have the evening off.

So, that means there's no reason to even watch the game, right? Wrong.

While preseason games might not count toward the standings, both teams have some final decisions to work through. And that reality makes the Bengals vs. Commanders matchup something worth watching.

Let's break things down.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Commanders
Trevor Siemian of the Cincinnati Bengals rolls out to pass during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 18 in Atlanta. Todd Kirkland/Getty

How to Watch Bengals vs. Commanders

Since multiple Preseason Week 3 games are taking place in the same timeslot, there's only so much space available on the NFL Network. That means that the Bengals vs. Commanders game won't be on national TV.

However, the game will still be available via TV, radio, and streaming within both team's local markets. Out-of-market streaming is available on NFL+.

To catch the action, no matter your preferred platform, the teams will hit the gridiron in Washington at 6:05 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 26.

Two Different Quarterback Situations to Watch

At the risk of trotting out a cliché, football teams generally build from the quarterback out. Getting the right man under center is the foundation; once that's in place, you can start bringing in supplementary pieces.

With that in mind, it will be worth watching both teams' QB situations for different reasons.

Burrow is still injured. That means the Bengals will have to start the season with either Jake Browning or Trevor Siemian. As far as the public knows, that competition is still ongoing, and the game against Washington will represent a final chance for one signal-caller to secure the top job, albeit temporarily.

While a short-term starter might not seem exciting, their importance shouldn't be overlooked. In the uber-competitive AFC, a single defeat can represent a major shift in playoff position. Even with the knowledge that Burrow will return, Cincy will want to ensure they have the best possible candidate under center when the season begins.

On Washington's sideline, Sam Howell has won the race for the starting quarterback job. When you consider coach Eric Bieniemy's praise—he complimented the young signal-caller's progression and willingness to identify where he can improve—the depth chart makes sense.

Now, though, the real work begins.

While it's unclear how much time the Commanders' starters will spend on the field, look for Howell to continue to place his stamp on the offense. Even if he only plays a series or two on Saturday, it will be interesting to see if anything changes. Since he knows he's the main man, will the UNC product stamp his authority on the unit? Will he use this opportunity to continue working out the kinks? Or will he dial it back a bit and play things safe since there's nothing on the line?

That approach could shed some light on how he—and the Commanders—will approach the season.

Betting Line, Over/Under for Bengals vs. Commanders

While Cincinnati vs. Washington would probably be a regular-season mismatch, preseason rotation will mean that things are a bit less cut and dry. That reality, however, doesn't take the betting action off of the table.

As of Friday, August 25, FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Commanders as a 5.5-point favorite. The Over/Under line is also set at 35.5 points.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC