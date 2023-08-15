How To Watch Bengals vs. Falcons Preseason Game: TV, Betting Info

Desmond Ridder continues his journey in hopes of solidifying his position as the Atlanta Falcons' starting quarterback when the Falcons host the Cincinnati Bengals Friday for a preseason football game.

Of course, it's hard to predict how much Ridder will get to toss the pigskin since he didn't suit up in the Falcons' preseason win 19-3 last week against the Miami Dolphins.

Presumed backup Taylor Heinicke also didn't play in the preseason game for head coach Arthur Smith's Falcons. Logan Woodside took all of the snaps at quarterback and he threw for 146 yards on 14 for 23 passing.

Desmond Ridder #9 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to playing the Miami Dolphins in a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium on August 11, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Florida. Here's how to watch (and bet on) the upcoming Falcons vs Bengals preseason game. Megan Briggs/Getty

Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning took the quarterback snaps for the Bengals last week against the Packers. Siemian threw for 121 yards on 21 passing attempts. Browning had 95 passing yards on 17 throws. Typically, there wouldn't be much reason to care about Siemian or Browning's stats in the preseason with Joe Burrow on the roster.

Burrow's recovery from a calf strain suffered in a non-contact moment in practice will decide if he misses any games to start the season. If he's not healthy, Siemian or Browning could be the starter for a team seeking to hold off the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cleveland Browns in an AFC North that is starting to resemble its black and blue roots.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Falcons

NFL Network will air the Atlanta Falcons vs. Cincinnati Bengals preseason hosted by the Falcons in Atlanta on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Cincinnati locals can watch the game on WKRC-TV (CBS Local 12).

Fans in Atlanta can tune in to Fox 5. There are several streaming options, including NFL+ and Paramount.

Position battles to watch

The Falcons have a strong stable of running backs with Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson.

Godwin Igwebuike and Carlos Washington Jr are fighting to be the fourth back in the rotation. Igwebuike had 70 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries last week against the Dolphins. Washington had 12 touches for 27 yards. Expect both rushers to get plenty of touches against a Bengals defense that gave up 36 points last week against the Packers.

Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell departed the Bengals via free agency leaving a hole in the secondary at safety. Former Rams safety Nick Scott and rookie from Alabama Jordan Battle are battling for a spot.

Betting Line, Over/Under for Falcons-Bengals

Betting on preseason football is a precarious proposition considering how teams tend to rest starters and known veteran contributors.

That said, those interested might notice the +6.5 number from a consensus of sportsbooks favoring the Falcons is a bit high. The over/under is 38.5 points.