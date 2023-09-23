How to Watch Bengals vs. Rams Week 3 NFL Game: TV, Betting Info

By
Trending Sports Reporter

The biggest question surrounding the Cincinnati Bengals' (0-2) upcoming Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Rams (1-1) is Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow's health status.

Burrow didn't practice on Thursday as he's recovering from a calf injury. Reporters in Cincinnati said Burrow did throw in individual drills to receivers. Friday, Burrow was a limited participant during the Bengals' practice session.

The Bengals' signal caller told reporters that the decision to play is out of his hands, but his ability to help the team avoid a 0-3 start is on his mind.

"That may not be my decision to make. My job is to go out and play. That's what I'm preparing to do," Burrow said on Thursday, according to the team's website. "I'm preparing like I'm going to go out and play a Monday Night Football game. Whether that happens, I don't know but I'm going to be prepared to."

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals walks off the field after losing to the Baltimore Ravens 27-24 at Paycor Stadium on September 17 in Cincinnati. Dylan Buell/Getty Images

If Burrow can't go, the Bengals will lean on Jake Browning as quarterback.

The Rams won their first game against the Seattle Seahawks by a 30-13 score and lost their second 30-23 against the San Francisco 49ers. Rookie receiver Puka Nacua is one of the league's most productive receivers, with 226 receiving yards on 25 receptions.

Nacua's presence has been a relief for quarterback Matthew Stafford as the team awaits the return of receiver Cooper Kupp who started the season on injured reserve. But Nacua is also dealing with an injury that could hamper his productivity. Keep an eye on updates on Nacua and Burrow in the buildup to the Monday Night contest.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Rams

The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Los Angeles Rams in a Monday Night Football clash at Paycor Stadium. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET. ESPN will air the game with Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (analyst), and Dan Orlovsky (sideline).

Injury Report

Bengals

QB Burrow (calf) was a limited participant on Friday after not practicing on Thursday.

Safety Nick Scott (concussion) and safety Tycen Anderson (calf) were upgraded from limited participants on Thursday to full participation in Friday's practice.

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) and TE Irv Smith Jr. (hamstring) were both limited in Friday's practice after being full participants in Thursday's session.

DE Joseph Ossai (ankle) participated fully in Thursday and Friday's practices.

Rams

Center Brian Allen was back to full participation Friday after sitting out Thursday's session with an illness.

WR Nacua (oblique) and CB Cobie Durant (groin) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, but were back on the field for limited participation on Friday.

Guard Joe Noteboom (shoulder) and DE Jonah Williams (back) were back to full participation Friday after being limited in Thursday's practice.

Betting Info Bengals vs. Rams

The Bengals are a 2.5-point favorite on BetMGM as of Saturday morning. The over/under is 43.5 points. A moneyline bet of $100 on a Rams win would cash out at $220 at +120 odds if LA can pull off an upset.

About the writer


Nubyjas Wilborn is Newsweek reporter based in Auburn, Alabama. Wilborn joined Newsweek in 2023 after winning the 2022 National Sports Media Association Award in Alabama for his coverage of the Auburn athletic department. He is a graduate of Clark Atlanta University. You can get in touch with Nubyjas Wilborn by emailing at n.wilborn@newsweek.com.

Languages: English

Request Reprint & Licensing Submit Correction View Editorial Guidelines
Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now

Top stories

U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC