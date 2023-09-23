How to Watch Bengals vs. Rams Week 3 NFL Game: TV, Betting Info

The biggest question surrounding the Cincinnati Bengals' (0-2) upcoming Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Rams (1-1) is Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow's health status.

Burrow didn't practice on Thursday as he's recovering from a calf injury. Reporters in Cincinnati said Burrow did throw in individual drills to receivers. Friday, Burrow was a limited participant during the Bengals' practice session.

The Bengals' signal caller told reporters that the decision to play is out of his hands, but his ability to help the team avoid a 0-3 start is on his mind.

"That may not be my decision to make. My job is to go out and play. That's what I'm preparing to do," Burrow said on Thursday, according to the team's website. "I'm preparing like I'm going to go out and play a Monday Night Football game. Whether that happens, I don't know but I'm going to be prepared to."

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals walks off the field after losing to the Baltimore Ravens 27-24 at Paycor Stadium on September 17 in Cincinnati. Dylan Buell/Getty Images

If Burrow can't go, the Bengals will lean on Jake Browning as quarterback.

The Rams won their first game against the Seattle Seahawks by a 30-13 score and lost their second 30-23 against the San Francisco 49ers. Rookie receiver Puka Nacua is one of the league's most productive receivers, with 226 receiving yards on 25 receptions.

Nacua's presence has been a relief for quarterback Matthew Stafford as the team awaits the return of receiver Cooper Kupp who started the season on injured reserve. But Nacua is also dealing with an injury that could hamper his productivity. Keep an eye on updates on Nacua and Burrow in the buildup to the Monday Night contest.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Rams

The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Los Angeles Rams in a Monday Night Football clash at Paycor Stadium. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET. ESPN will air the game with Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (analyst), and Dan Orlovsky (sideline).

Injury Report

Bengals

QB Burrow (calf) was a limited participant on Friday after not practicing on Thursday.

Safety Nick Scott (concussion) and safety Tycen Anderson (calf) were upgraded from limited participants on Thursday to full participation in Friday's practice.

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) and TE Irv Smith Jr. (hamstring) were both limited in Friday's practice after being full participants in Thursday's session.

DE Joseph Ossai (ankle) participated fully in Thursday and Friday's practices.

Rams

Center Brian Allen was back to full participation Friday after sitting out Thursday's session with an illness.

WR Nacua (oblique) and CB Cobie Durant (groin) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, but were back on the field for limited participation on Friday.

Guard Joe Noteboom (shoulder) and DE Jonah Williams (back) were back to full participation Friday after being limited in Thursday's practice.

Betting Info Bengals vs. Rams

The Bengals are a 2.5-point favorite on BetMGM as of Saturday morning. The over/under is 43.5 points. A moneyline bet of $100 on a Rams win would cash out at $220 at +120 odds if LA can pull off an upset.