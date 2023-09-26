How to Watch Bills vs. Dolphins Week 4 NFL Game: TV, Betting Info

Miami Dolphins (3-0) quarterback Tua Tagovailoa enters Sunday's contest against the Buffalo Bills (2-1) hoping to build on the momentum from last week's 70-20 beatdown of the Denver Broncos.

The 70 points were the most in an NFL game since 1966, when the Washington Redskins scored 72 against the New York Giants. Tagovailoa completed 23-of-26 passes for 309 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions against the Broncos as the Dolphins became the first team in NFL history to score 10 touchdowns on offense in a single game.

"This doesn't compare to anything I've seen or been a part of," Tagovailoa said after the game against the Broncos. "It just talks about the resilience of our team. Although we were up going into halftime, I'm very proud of the guys and the way they continued to play. No one took their foot off the gas. Everyone continued to play, and that's the result that we got."

Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
Tua Tagovailoa (1) of the Miami Dolphins and teammate Tyreek Hill (10) celebrate during their 70-20 victory over the Denver Broncos at Hard Rock Stadium on September 24, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Florida. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

While the Dolphins were pouring it on against the Broncos, the Bills also had an impressive performance against the Washington Commanders in a 37-3 win.

This game could hinge on how the Bills defense handles Tagovailoa and the speedy Dolphins skill players. The Bills racked up nine sacks and four interceptions against Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, including a pick-six.

Buffalo has outscored their opponents 75-13 since losing against the Jets. As a team, they have scored the second-most points (91) and allowed the second-fewest points (35) of any team this season. The only team to score more is the Dolphins (130).

Quarterback Josh Allen struggled in the Bills season-opening loss to the Jets with three interceptions and only one touchdown pass. Allen bounced back in Week 2, throwing three touchdowns in a win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Against the Commanders, Allen had a relatively quiet game, accounting for one touchdown pass and rushing for a 10-yard score.

"It's easy to play the game when your defense comes up for you like that and puts you in good situations," Allen said after the win against Washington. "Our offense did what we had to do, but our defense balled out."

How to watch Bills vs. Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff. CBS has the game. Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (analyst) will call the action.

Betting info for Bills vs. Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills are 2.5-point favorites, according to Tuesday's odds on BetMGM Sportsbook. Oddsmakers expect a high-scoring game with a 53.5 over/under. A $100 bet on a Dolphins upset would cash out $225 for a winning ticket at +125 odds.

