How to Watch Bills vs. Steelers Preseason Game: TV, Betting Info

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin achieved something on Saturday that many thought wasn't just improbable, but not even a consideration.

Hamlin is back on the football field, playing in the NFL. The cardiac arrest survivor, who collapsed in January during a nationally televised primetime game, played 24 snaps and made three tackles. In comments to the media after Saturday's preseason game, Hamlin spoke about what it meant to be back on the field.

"I don't feel like I have nothing to prove at all. I don't," he said. "In a way, it's kind of like proving it to myself and just accepting the challenge of being able to go through something so tough and to be able to come back and overcome that."

Hamlin and the Bills (1-0) travel this week to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers (1-0).

Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills looks on during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium on August 12, 2023, in Orchard Park, New York. Bryan M. Bennett/Getty

How to Watch Bills vs. Steelers

The game won't have a national broadcast but will be available to out-of-market subscribers through NFL+.

Fans in Buffalo can catch the game on WIVB News 4. In Pittsburgh, the game will be broadcast on KDKA Channel 2. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday in Pittsburgh.

Who's playing quarterback for the Steelers?

Quarterback Kenny Pickett is slated to enter this season as the starter after replacing Mitchell Trubisky during the fourth game of the 2022 campaign. The job was previously held by longtime starter Ben Roethlisberger, who retired after the 2021 season.

Pickett played one drive in the team's opening preseason game against Tampa Bay, going 6-of-7 and throwing a touchdown pass.

Pittsburgh is looking to ride the wave of its late-season success. Following an abysmal 2-6 start, Mike Tomlin's squad avoided turning in what would have been his first losing season in 16 years as head coach. The Steelers rattled off seven wins in nine games after the bye week to finish 9-8. Their two loses, both to eventual playoff teams, were by a combined nine points.

Betting info for Bills at Steelers

As Herm Edwards famously said, "You play to win the game." While generally true, the preseason scores can be less reflective of a team's overall propensity to score points and defend their end zones. Personnel, playbooks and game plans are being evaluated, and as such, scores can be even less predictable than usual.

Still, sportsbooks are taking bets on preseason games. As of Wednesday afternoon, DraftKings had the Steelers as 2.5-point favorites over the Bills, with the over/under set at 40.5 points. So far, bettors lean toward Pittsburgh as well, putting 55 percent of the action on the Steelers.