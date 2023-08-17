Sports

How to Watch Broncos vs. 49ers Preseason Game: TV, Betting Info

By
Sports NFL Football Denver Broncos San Francisco 49ers

Two franchises known for their legendary quarterbacks will meet Saturday in San Francisco for Week 2 preseason action, with plenty of questions swirling about the signal callers currently on their rosters.

The Denver Broncos (0-1) attempted to secure a star under center last season, trading multiple players and draft picks for Super Bowl winner Russell Wilson. Wilson, however, turned in the worst season of his career. The Broncos, now with Super Bowl–winning head coach Sean Payton and a settled ownership situation, seem to believe Wilson still has winning seasons in front of him.

The San Francisco 49ers (0-1) questions aren't about the performance of their quarterback but if he stays healthy enough to play. Despite injuries sidelining two different starting quarterbacks in the 2022 campaign, San Francisco was led to the NFC Championship Game by rookie quarterback Brock Purdy.

Purdy, a seventh round pick out of Iowa State, had rattled off seven straight wins, including two playoff games. Both Purdy and his backup for the game were injured, leaving the 49ers offense helpless, and the team was eliminated from the playoffs.

After successful offseason surgery on his throwing elbow, Purdy returns as the confirmed QB1. San Francisco's starter heading into last season, Trey Lance, is also back from injury and locked in a battle for the backup position with Sam Darnold. Both players are former third overall selections in the NFL draft (Lance in 2021, Darnold in 2018).

Have the 49ers found their next franchise quarterback in Purdy? Who will step up to the reserve role that could be critical? Can Payton and Wilson help the Broncos avoid a fourth consecutive last-place finish in the AFC West?

Saturday's game will be the next step for these storied franchises which are still looking to emerge from the shadows of Elway, Manning, Montana and Young.

How to Watch Broncos vs. 49ers Preseason
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, left, walks past his head coach, Sean Payton, on the sidelines during the Broncos' August 11 preseason game in Glendale, Arizona. RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post/Getty

TV Channels for Broncos vs. 49ers

The game kicks off Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET. There's no national broadcast, but out-of-market fans can stream the game on NFL+.

KTVD Channel 20 will broadcast the game in Denver. Fans in the Bay Area can see the game live on KPIX Channel 5.

Broncos-49ers Betting Odds

Betting on the preseason is even trickier than the regular season, as coaches work to establish good habits and evaluate personnel ahead of roster cuts. Scoring points may not be as important to coaches as getting tape on a particular play or formation in a game situation. Therefore, scoring can be even less predictable than the regular season.

And yet sportsbooks are still taking wagers on preseason contests. As of Thursday afternoon, DraftKings favors the Broncos by 4 points on the road, with an over/under at 39. Bettors don't have the same faith in Payton's squad, with 57 percent of the bets placed going toward San Francisco.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC