How to Watch Broncos vs. 49ers Preseason Game: TV, Betting Info

Two franchises known for their legendary quarterbacks will meet Saturday in San Francisco for Week 2 preseason action, with plenty of questions swirling about the signal callers currently on their rosters.

The Denver Broncos (0-1) attempted to secure a star under center last season, trading multiple players and draft picks for Super Bowl winner Russell Wilson. Wilson, however, turned in the worst season of his career. The Broncos, now with Super Bowl–winning head coach Sean Payton and a settled ownership situation, seem to believe Wilson still has winning seasons in front of him.

The San Francisco 49ers (0-1) questions aren't about the performance of their quarterback but if he stays healthy enough to play. Despite injuries sidelining two different starting quarterbacks in the 2022 campaign, San Francisco was led to the NFC Championship Game by rookie quarterback Brock Purdy.

Purdy, a seventh round pick out of Iowa State, had rattled off seven straight wins, including two playoff games. Both Purdy and his backup for the game were injured, leaving the 49ers offense helpless, and the team was eliminated from the playoffs.

After successful offseason surgery on his throwing elbow, Purdy returns as the confirmed QB1. San Francisco's starter heading into last season, Trey Lance, is also back from injury and locked in a battle for the backup position with Sam Darnold. Both players are former third overall selections in the NFL draft (Lance in 2021, Darnold in 2018).

Have the 49ers found their next franchise quarterback in Purdy? Who will step up to the reserve role that could be critical? Can Payton and Wilson help the Broncos avoid a fourth consecutive last-place finish in the AFC West?

Saturday's game will be the next step for these storied franchises which are still looking to emerge from the shadows of Elway, Manning, Montana and Young.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, left, walks past his head coach, Sean Payton, on the sidelines during the Broncos' August 11 preseason game in Glendale, Arizona. RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post/Getty

TV Channels for Broncos vs. 49ers

The game kicks off Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET. There's no national broadcast, but out-of-market fans can stream the game on NFL+.

KTVD Channel 20 will broadcast the game in Denver. Fans in the Bay Area can see the game live on KPIX Channel 5.

Broncos-49ers Betting Odds

Betting on the preseason is even trickier than the regular season, as coaches work to establish good habits and evaluate personnel ahead of roster cuts. Scoring points may not be as important to coaches as getting tape on a particular play or formation in a game situation. Therefore, scoring can be even less predictable than the regular season.

And yet sportsbooks are still taking wagers on preseason contests. As of Thursday afternoon, DraftKings favors the Broncos by 4 points on the road, with an over/under at 39. Bettors don't have the same faith in Payton's squad, with 57 percent of the bets placed going toward San Francisco.