How to Watch Browns vs. Eagles Preseason Game: TV, Betting Info

After what felt like an eternity, all 32 NFL teams got back into action. Now, with preseason Week 2 on the cards, it's time to take another step toward finalizing the depth charts and kicking off the regular season.

That reality can be seen when the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles take the field on Thursday. Both teams largely have their starting lineups squared away, but both rosters are filled with players who are fighting for a spot. That might seem irrelevant— who cares about reserves and special teamers?—but it does set up some drama. No one fights harder, after all, than someone with their job on the line.

With that in mind, let's preview the matchup and lay out everything that you'll need to know before kickoff.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a 16-yard touchdown run by Demetric Felton Jr. during the second half of the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023, in Canton, Ohio. The Browns will play the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. Nick Cammett/Getty

How to Watch Browns vs. Eagles

While NFL games are still largely associated with Sundays, things have changed over the years. Thursday night action is now a regular part of the schedule, and that includes the preseason.

This week, the Browns and Eagles will take the field in Philadelphia at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will air nationally on the NFL Network. If you're in the Philadelphia market, you can catch the game on NBC10; Clevelanders can tune in on WEWS. National streaming will also be available on NFL+.

An interesting offense vs. defense matchup

As mentioned above, the key players in both the Browns and Eagles lineups are firmly entrenched in their respective positions. This preseason game, however, could pit some interesting names against each other.

Expect all the Dorian Thompson-Robinson you can handle Thursday night against the Eagles. 👀 pic.twitter.com/PeMKHU434k — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) August 14, 2023

Starting on the Cleveland side of the argument, rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has put in two strong performances so far. While no amount of preseason heroics will displace Deshaun Watson, the rookie's trajectory is worth watching on two levels.

First, backup quarterbacks do matter; it's easy to write them off, but you don't want to be without a reliable No. 2 option when the starter goes down. If Thompson-Robinson can continue to prove himself, he might enter the season as the Browns' secondary signal-caller.

Beyond that, preseason can be an opportunity for a player to put himself in the shop window. Even if he doesn't show enough to secure the Browns' backup job, DTR could show enough to earn a job with another organization. You never know who's watching a performance, and when that scout or executive will come calling.

And to think Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith aren’t even starters, yet…



The Eagles defense might break records this season. pic.twitter.com/zFdhyrZoHB — Kendall Beck (@KBeckEagles) August 14, 2023

If Thompson-Robinson wants to make an impact, though, he'll have to outduel some of the Eagles' talented defensive rookies. Jalen Carter looked worthy of his first-round status in Philadelphia's preseason opener, bullying his way into the backfield on his first professional snap. As he sees more playing time, it will be worth tracking his ability to make an impact. Will he tail off over the course of the game? Or can the rookie keep the intensity up throughout the contest?

Elsewhere in the defensive formation, two undrafted rookies—Mekhi Garner and Eli Ricks—stood out against Baltimore. Earning a spot on the full roster will be tricky, but a strong showing against the Browns will keep their names in the conversation.

Betting Line, Over/Under for Browns-Eagles

If you're going to tune into the Browns vs. Eagles game and want to bet, the bookmakers have you covered.

As of Monday, FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Eagles as a 3.5-point favorite. The over/under is set at 37.5 points.