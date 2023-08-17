The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets have very different quarterback situations than they did a year ago.

The Buccaneers lost a future Hall of Fame QB, while the Jets acquired one.

Tom Brady retired—this time for real—this offseason after 23 NFL seasons, including the last three with Tampa Bay. Former No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield was brought in by the Buccaneers in free agency and is expected to replace Brady as Tampa Bay's starter.

The Jets, Tampa Bay's opponent in Week 2 of the preseason, traded for longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback and four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers this offseason after weeks of speculation. Rodgers could be the missing piece for a team that showed promise in 2022 but was hampered by subpar QB play from Zach Wilson.

Tampa Bay has listed Mayfield and Kyle Trask—a second-round pick in 2021—as starters throughout the summer. Mayfield started in the Buccaneers' preseason opener, a 27-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and appears to have the lead on the starting job. This marks Mayfield's fourth team since 2021. After spending his first four NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Mayfield spent time with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams last season.

The Jets are 1-1 this preseason. Rodgers has not played in a preseason game since 2018.

Baker Mayfield (6) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers smiles with Chase McLaughlin during an NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Raymond James Stadium on August 11, 2023, in Tampa, Florida. Kevin Sabitus/Getty

TV channel for Bucs vs. Jets

The Buccaneers play the Jets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at MetLife Stadium. The game will air for some audiences on the NFL Network and be available to stream on a variety of platforms.

Jets offense continues to struggle up front

Jets head coach Robert Saleh chewed out his team's offensive line on Tuesday's episode of Hard Knocks. Saleh was not pleased with the unit's performance during a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers.

"Offense, guys, it was our first...opportunity to change the stink that's been in this organization for a very long time on the offensive side of the ball," Saleh said. "You can have a Hall of Fame quarterback, two $10 million-plus receivers, a reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, all kinds of skill in the running back room and none of it...matters until the big boys up front change who the...we are.

"We as coaches and as an organization can't want it more than you. And I'm watching that tape all night last night trying to find something to show that we're...changing, and it didn't show."

The Jets offensive line gave up six sacks and numerous pressures in a joint practice Wednesday against the Buccaneers. That was all within a span of 10 dropbacks, according to ESPN.

After practice, Rodgers said at a press conference that his level of concern with the offensive line is "pretty low." He said that once the Jets have some of their linemen back from injury and can solidify a starting five up front, the results will start to look better.

"It's a work in progress," Rodgers said.

Buccaneers lose wide receiver to injury

Tampa Bay wide receiver Russell Gage suffered a season-ending knee injury in Wednesday's joint practice with the Jets, according to multiple reports.

Gage was seen in tears leaving the field on a cart. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said after practice that the injury appeared to be "pretty serious" but they were waiting to hear final results. Gage's injury was reportedly noncontact, suffered during 7-on-7 drills.

The 27-year-old caught 51 passes for 426 yards and five touchdowns last year in his first season with Tampa Bay.

Betting odds, over/under for Bucs-Jets

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Jets as 3.0-point favorites against the Bucs as of Thursday morning. The over/under on the game is at 37 points.