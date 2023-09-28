How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Saints Week 4 Game: TV, Betting Info

Going into the 2023 season, the NFC South was home to four teams with some of the worst odds of winning the Super Bowl. And while none of them climbed into the top 10, three of the four teams have two wins heading into Week 4.

Two of those teams meet in New Orleans Sunday as the Saints host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

If not for an injury to starting quarterback Derek Carr, the Saints might have a perfect record. New Orleans held a 17-0 lead in the third quarter when Carr was sacked and suffered an injury. The Saints offense struggled to move the ball under backup Jameis Winston and could only watch as Jordan Love led the Packers to a fourth-quarter comeback.

Carr hasn't practiced Wednesday or Thursday this week, and signs point to Winston taking his place again this Sunday. The Saints will likely focus their offense on star running back Alvin Kamara who returns from suspension this week.

For their part, the Bucs are hoping for a rebound performance from their signal caller Baker Mayfield. After two wins and mistake-free football, Mayfield threw his first interception of the season and was held to fewer than 150 yards passing by the stifling Eagles defense.

Saints QB Jameis Winston
Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints calls a play during the second half of a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 24, 2023, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Here's how to watch the Buccaneers vs. Saints in Week 4. Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

Whether the Buccaneers get back on track or the Saints find a way through injuries, the winner will likely emerge as the favorite to win the NFC South.

TV, Streaming Information for Buccaneers vs. Saints

The Saints-Buccaneers game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The game will air on FOX with Chris Myers and Robert Smith on the call.

The game will also be available to stream via NFL+, Fubo and the NFL Sunday Ticket Package, among other platforms.

Buccaneers injury report

While the Bucs offense gets a clean bill of health, the defense is a different story. Five players, Jamel Dean, SirVocea Dennis, Calijah Kancey, Derrek Pitts and Vita Vea sat out practices Wednesday and Thursday. Devin White was upgraded to a limited participant Thursday after missing Wednesday's practice.

Saints injury report

Besides their QB1, the Saints have had three starters out of action. Jordan Howden, Paulson Adebo and Cesar Ruiz all missed the first two practice sessions of the week. Reserve tight end Foster Moreau missed Wednesday's practice, but was back as a limited participant in Thursday's session.

Who is favored in Buccaneers vs. Saints?

Even with Carr not practicing Wednesday or Thursday, oddsmakers still see this one going the Saints' way. As of Thursday afternoon, DraftKings lists New Orleans as 3.5-point favorite with the over/under set at 39.5.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC