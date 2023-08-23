How to Watch Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears Preseason Game

The Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears head into the 2023 regular season with two of the most dynamic starting quarterbacks in the league—Josh Allen and Justin Fields. Which quarterbacks back them up this season could be determined when the Bills and Bears meet in the final week of the preseason.

The Bears signed former Panthers QB P.J. Walker to a two-year, $4.15 million contract in the offseason to back up Fields.

Walker started Chicago's second preseason game, a 24-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, but went only 1-of-4 passing for six yards. Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent, a former Division II QB, stole the show, though, and completed nine of his 10 passes for 76 yards. Bagent led the Bears on a 17-play, 92-yard scoring drive that ended with the rookie running in for a 2-yard score.

Star quarterback Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills is pictured at Highmark Stadium on August 12, 2023, in Orchard Park, New York. The Bills square off against the Chicago Bears in the final week of the preseason in a matchup that could determine the backup signal-callers for both teams. Timothy T. Ludwig/Getty

"I think everything's open right now," Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said about the team's backup QB job, via ESPN. "I really do. I think if you have a closed mind, then if somebody is rising or executing, you always never put a ceiling on any player. There's never that. You always look for the best in every guy, and you'll see guys, all of a sudden they'll get into a game and they start rising up and it's easy for them and they can execute in that moment and in those moments."

Veteran QB Nathan Peterman is also in contention for the Bears' backup job. Peterman played the entire second half against the Colts, going 10-of-18 for 115 yards and a touchdown.

As for the Bills, head coach Sean McDermott said earlier this summer that Buffalo will have an open competition at backup quarterback throughout the preseason.

Veterans Matt Barkley and Kyle Allen are both in contention for the backup job. In Buffalo's latest preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Barkley threw three interceptions, while Kyle Allen went 12-of-15 for 112 yards and a touchdown.

TV, Streaming Information for Bills-Bears

The Bills-Bears game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

The game will not air nationally, but will be shown in local markets. Any fans wishing to stream the game can do so through various platforms, including on NFL+.

Bears Starting Offensive Lineman to Miss Time With Injury

Teven Jenkins, Chicago's starting left guard, is dealing with leg injuries and his status is considered "week-to-week," according to Eberflus.

ESPN reported that Jenkins is dealing with a calf strain in both of his legs, and is expected to miss the start of the regular season, which starts on September 10 for the Bears. Jenkins, a second-round pick by Chicago in 2021, participated in joint practices against the Colts last week and did not mention any injury. Many Bears starters, including Jenkins, did not participate in the team's second preseason game.

Bills Rookie TE Showing Promise in Preseason

Buffalo drafted tight end Dalton Kincaid with the 25th overall pick in this year's draft.

The rookie didn't factor into Buffalo's passing game in the team's first preseason game against the Colts. But last weekend in the Bills' matchup with the Steelers, Kincaid gave Buffalo fans reason to be excited.

Kincaid caught an eight-yard pass from Josh Allen on Buffalo's first offensive play of the game, and ended up with three catches for 45 yards on the night. Buffalo's starting tight end last year, Dawson Knox, has missed time this summer with a finger injury so Kincaid has been elevated to the Bills' top tight end of late.

"It was awesome," Kincaid said of his performance against the Steelers, via the team website. "I mean, the first game I definitely got some reps, but this last game definitely felt like I got some good experience."

Betting Odds on Bills vs. Bears

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Bears as 1.5-point favorites over the Bills as of Wednesday afternoon. The over/under on the game is listed at 39 points.