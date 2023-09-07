How To Watch Cardinals vs. Commanders Week 1: TV, Betting Info

As an NFL fan, it's easy to focus on the biggest and the brightest. When you can watch Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, or Josh Allen, after all, why would you look elsewhere? That mindset is understandable, but it also ignores the other storylines brewing around the league.

Take, for example, Week 1's Arizona Cardinals vs. Washington Commanders matchup. Neither team seems destined for Super Bowl glory, but that doesn't mean that they won't have anything to play for.

So, what's worth keying in on if you find yourself watching the NFC contest? Here's your guide to the action.

Sam Howell #14 of the Washington Commanders looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of the preseason game at FedExField on August 21, 2023, in Landover, Maryland. The Commanders vs. the Cardinals could be good viewing Sunday. Scott Taetsch/Getty Images/Getty Images

Just How Ugly Will Things Get for Arizona?

It's safe to say that Arizona enters the season with low expectations. Kyler Murray is sidelined, at least for the start of the campaign, and it's possible that he'll sit out the entire year. Zach Ertz is also working his way back from an injury, while Marquise Brown has been dealing with a balky hamstring.

Add a new head coach, a new general manager, and a unique quarterback situation—with Murray injured and Colt McCoy cut, either Joshua Dobbs or Clayton Tune will be under center, but the team hasn't confirmed who will start—and there's a recipe for some serious growing pains.

The general expectation is that the Cardinals will struggle, but it remains to be seen how bad things will actually be. Are we talking about 0-16 Lions territory? Or will this be a scrappy squad that simply lacks the talent to win close games?

Through that lens, Arizona fans will be watching the team to see who's worth keeping around. If you're rebuilding, it's important to know who can stay and be part of that process.

A First Look at the New Commanders Offense

While the cliché might say that defense wins championships, the modern NFL is all about offense. The Commanders have struggled on that side of the ball, but the club is trying to turn things around.

Eric Bieniemy has moved east from Kansas City and taken charge of the offense. Another change has come under center, with Sam Howell, who only started one game last season, taking over the starting quarterback job.

"This is a calculated risk. This has been thought out," head coach Ron Rivera said, according to ESPN's John Keim. "It's something I felt needed to be done. I wanted a change because I wanted to see us do something different."

Different, however, isn't always synonymous with good. And Washington will have to hope that this gamble pays off.

Here is Sam Howell discussing his relationship with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.



Sam said about EB, "He wants me to run the show. He says it all the time. He wants me to have the keys to the car."



It's showtime on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/TUdzZQr2dy — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 6, 2023

Bieniemy was successful in Kansas City, but critics questioned how much of a role he actually had with Andy Reid at the helm. Similarly, Howell showed potential at the University of North Carolina, but he never seemed like a world-beater destined for professional greatness; the fact that he joined Washington as a fifth-round pick speaks to his perception among NFL executives.

Now, though, those two men have the perfect chance to prove themselves with a winnable Week 1 matchup.

Will Riverboat Ron's gamble turn into a jackpot? Or will the bet go bust?

Even if it takes some time to get an official answer, Week 1 will provide some clues as to what the future holds.

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Commanders

As every NFL fan knows, finding the game you're looking for on Sunday can be complicated. The action is spread across multiple networks and gets broken up by market. That latter reality is on full display when it comes to the Cardinals vs. Commanders contest.

When the teams take the field in Maryland (Sunday, September 10 at 1 p.m. ET), most of the country will be unable to watch. The game will only air on Fox in the area surrounding Phoenix, and a chunk of the Mid-Atlantic region around Washington D.C. Fans in those markets will hear Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth on the call.

If you want to tune in from outside of those areas, you can stream the game through NFL+ or YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket.

Betting line, Over/Under for Cardinals vs. Commanders

While the Cardinals and Commanders might not be commanding national attention during Week 1, that doesn't mean you cannot bet on their game. If you want to put some money down, the oddsmakers have you covered.

As of September 7, FanDuel Sportsbook pegged Washington as a seven-point favorite. The Over/Under line was also set at 38.5 points.