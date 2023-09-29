How to Watch Cardinals vs. 49ers Week 4 Game: TV, Betting Info

It's tempting to look at this week's Arizona Cardinals game against the San Francisco 49ers and think a blowout is coming. With a 1-2 record, the Cardinals are a major long shot to win the Super Bowl this season. Their opponents are one of the favorites.

But blowout was what most thought last week as the Cardinals hosted the 2-0 Cowboys. The line was nearly two touchdowns on most sportsbooks heading into the game. Dallas had outscored their opponents 70-10 in the first two games while the word tanking had been thrown around in relation to Arizona's season.

After four quarters of football, the Cardinals had secured a 12-point victory.

Despite being without starting quarterback Kyler Murray through at least the first four games of the season, the Cardinals have been competitive. Their two losses came at a margin of less than a touchdown in each game. They had a two-touchdown lead going into the fourth quarter of their Week 2 loss to the New York Giants.

Christian McCaffrey (23) of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates with Brock Purdy (13) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium on September 21, 2023, in Santa Clara, California. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

They may not be hoisting any trophies this year, but they could cause headaches for opponents who aren't careful.

But this is San Francisco we're talking about. On offense, they are in the top 5 for total yards per game, rushing yards per game and points per game. The Niners defense is in the top three for all of the same categories. And if that's not enough, they're tied for third in point differential.

All of that with $41 million in cap space still available this season. It's easy to see why they are one of the teams to beat.

TV, Streaming info for Cardinals vs. 49ers

The Cardinals-49ers game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The game will air on Fox with Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez on the call.

The game will also be available to stream via NFL+, Fubo and the NFL Sunday Ticket Package, among other platforms.

Injury report for Cardinals vs. 49ers

While injuries are starting to stack up around the league, these two teams remain relatively healthy.

Just two players from each team sat out Thursday's practice. Cardinals defenders Jonathan Ledbetter and Josh Woods missed both Wednesday and Thursday practice sessions. Keaontay Ingram, Marquise Brown and Krys Barnes were all limited Thursday for Arizona.

There are more troubling signs in the Bay Area. All three of the Niners starting receivers are on the injury report this week. Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings sat out Wednesday and Thursday, while Brandon Aiyuk was a limited participant in both sessions. Defenders Dre Greenlaw, Ambry Thomas and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles were also limited Thursday.

Betting odds, over/under for Cardinals vs. 49ers

Unsurprisingly, this is the biggest spread of the week. DraftKings lists San Francisco as an overwhelming 14-point favorite Friday morning. For those who believe the Cardinals can direct lightning twice, moneyline odds on an Arizona upset are at +600. The over/under is 44 points.