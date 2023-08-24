Just one more set of exhibition matchups until the 2023 NFL regular season begins. Saturday's game in Minneapolis will feature two teams with dramatically different outlooks for this year's campaign.

The visiting Arizona Cardinals (1-1) have very long odds to win this year's Super Bowl. DraftKings lists them at +20000, tied with the Houston Texans for worst in the league. The sportsbook has Arizona's win total at 4.5, giving bettors the chance to take the over (at least five wins, +100) or the under (four or fewer wins, -120).

While their outlook is bleak, hope may come in the form of the 2024 NFL Draft. If the odds hold up, the Cardinals could be in line for one of the top two draft positions. They also hold the rights to the Houston Texans first-round pick in 2024. The Texans are similar long shots in 2023, also carrying +20000 odds of hoisting the Lombardy Trophy and currently have an over/under at 6.5 wins.

Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings looks on prior to the start of a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 19, 2023, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. David Berding/Getty

In Minnesota, the Vikings (0-2) hope to build on last year's regular-season success. Kevin O'Connell's squad posted 13 wins despite scoring three points fewer than their opponents over the course of the season. Star wide receiver Justin Jefferson returns after leading the league in receiving yards, catches and targets in 2022.

Sportsbooks, however, are skeptical about the team's chances. DraftKings favors the Detroit Lions to win the NFC North and lists -135 odds for the Vikings to miss the playoffs completely. It would be a dramatic fall for Minnesota after holding the third seed in last year's NFC playoff bracket. DraftKings has the team's win total middled at 8.5, significantly lower than last year's total.

Part of both teams' success will rest on the depth of their rosters. Saturday's contest will be key in determining which players will shape their 2023 campaigns.

TV Channels for Cardinals vs. Vikings

The Cardinals and Vikings kick off at 1 p.m. ET Saturday.

There's no national broadcast for the game, but fans have options to take in the action. Fans in Phoenix can catch the game on KPNX 12 News. KMSP Channel 9 will broadcast the game in Minneapolis-St. Paul. Out-of-market fans can stream the contest on NFL+.

Cardinals-Vikings Betting Odds

Expect these teams to evaluate the deeper parts of their rosters prior to August 29 when they cut down to 53 players. As such, team performance may be more difficult to predict with reserves playing much of the game.

As of Thursday afternoon, DraftKings gives a 1.5-point edge to the Vikings with the over/under at 38. Bettors seem to agree with that assessment, with 76 percent of the action on Minnesota.