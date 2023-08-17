As mismatches go, Saturday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) and Arizona Cardinals (1-0) is about as big as they get.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Chiefs maintain a slight lead as the favorite to win the Super Bowl (+600) according to DraftKings. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are tied for the worst odds in the league at +20000.

Facing the New Orleans Saints in the preseason opener, the Chiefs gave up points on their first three drives and did little to slow Pete Carmichael's game plan. The offense also saw little success in their first three drives, managing just one first down and no points.

The lack of success amplifies the absence of defensive tackle Chris Jones. Jones, who missed the game as part of a holdout aimed at getting a new contract, was recently voted by his peers the 10th best player in the league. Without Jones anchoring the defense, the team's uphill path to a repeat championship would inch up several degrees.

As the betting odds suggest, most experts have the Cardinals finishing with one of the lowest records in the league this season. Last season's starting quarterback Kyler Murray went down late in the year with an ACL injury and will likely not be ready to start the new season. In May, they released five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

The Cardinals did receive a piece of good news this week, activating tight end Zach Ertz from the PUP (physically unable to perform) list. Ertz had been out since suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 10 of the 2022 season.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints during a preseason game at Caesars Superdome on August 13, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Chris Graythen/Getty

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Cardinals

There's no national broadcast for this game, but it will be available to out-of-market subscribers through NFL+.

In Kansas City, the game will be broadcast on KSHB Channel 41. Fans in Phoenix can watch the game on KPNX 12 News.

The game kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 19th, 2023.

Betting info for Chiefs at Steelers

Betting on sports comes with significant risk, and that's even more true in the preseason. Teams are often more concerned with finding their weaknesses than displaying their dominance. As such, it can be harder to predict what kind of scoring may occur.

With that in mind, sportsbooks are taking bets on preseason games. As of Wednesday afternoon, DraftKings lists the Chiefs as 7.5-point favorites over the Cardinals with the over/under at 40 points. As might be expected with the team with the best odds of winning the Super Bowl taking on the team with the worst odds, the bulk of wagers favor Kansas City, with 86 percent of bets favoring the Chiefs.