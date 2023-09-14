How to Watch Chiefs vs. Jaguars Week 2 Game: TV, Betting Info

When the NFL schedule makers slotted the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars into Week 2 of the regular season, they were probably expecting a good game between two playoff teams. The drama ahead of this Sunday's contest, however, will only add to the occasion.

As you've probably heard, Kansas City looked average in Week 1, dropping the season opener to the Detroit Lions. While there were mitigating circumstances—we'll get to those shortly—a loss is still a loss. The knives came out on social media, and the pressure has ratcheted up for Week 2.

And the Jaguars aren't mere spectators either. They'll want to seize the opportunity to show they're a real threat in the AFC.

With those storylines in mind, here's your viewing guide for the Chiefs vs. Jaguars Week 2 showdown.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs leaves the playing field following the Detroit Lions' recent 21-20 victory over his team. His health will shape the Chiefs' Week 2 chances. David Eulitt/Getty Images

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Jaguars

Given the quality of both teams and the storylines at play, you might think that the powers that be would want the Chiefs and Jaguars broadcast around the country. On Sunday, though, that won't be the case.

CBS will carry the action in the 1 p.m. ET window, and the duo of Ian Eagle and Charles Davis will be on the call. The game will air across the Midwest and South, with Philadelphia, Alaska and Hawaii also getting in on the fun.

For those looking to listen on local radio, the game can be found on WDAF-FM (106.5 "the Wolf") in KC and WJXL (1010XL on AM and 92.5 FM) in Jacksonville.

If you're trying to watch the game in areas where CBS is carrying another contest, you can still find the game via streaming options, like NFL+ or YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket.

The Chiefs Are (Probably) Out of Excuses

When Kansas City took the field on opening night, they were missing two legitimate game changers: Travis Kelce and Chris Jones. By the time Week 2 arrives, though, both players could be back in the fold.

No. 87 has been trending in the right direction after his knee injury, and there have been signs that he could take against Jacksonville. On the New Heights podcast, Kelce said that he was feeling better, and on Wednesday head coach Andy Reid said the tight end would be participating in practice, albeit on a limited basis.

Travis Kelce has updates on Jason Kelce's update 😅



NEW EPISODE PREMIERES NOW: https://t.co/CeRHkqBRys pic.twitter.com/Hhdc2iHfZa — New Heights (@newheightshow) September 13, 2023

As for Jones, he signed a new contract and is eligible to play, assuming the Chiefs feel comfortable with his physical condition. Early indications from Reid are that the big tackle is good to go, although we'll have to see if he's able to handle his full workload.

Updates from #Chiefs coach Andy Reid:

-- TE Travis Kelce (knee) will practice in a limited capacity, as he makes progress from his bone bruise.

-- DL Chris Jones, back from his holdout, will practice today and play on Sunday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2023

And with those two men on the field, there aren't any more mitigating factors. This is the roster that KC chose to roll with, and the expectation is that it will take another run at the title. If the defense crumbles or the offense fails to execute in crunch time, that will be the reality of the Chiefs' situation.

Keeping a championship window is tricky, and thus far General Manager Brett Veach and company have done a good job of turning over the roster without taking a step back. A loss on Sunday, however, will probably start amping up the anxiety.

Can the Jaguars Secure a Statement Win?

On paper, there's nothing noteworthy about Jacksonville beating a Colts team that was starting a rookie quarterback and also playing without Jonathan Taylor. In reality, though, the victory contained plenty of positive signs.

Beyond simply securing the "W"—that's always something to celebrate—the Jags snapped a five-game losing streak in Indy. Rookie Tank Bigsby responded to a potentially costly mistake with a big touchdown. And, on a day when Jacksonville didn't do anything special offensively, it still dropped 31 points in a road victory.

If you believe that the best teams find ways to win when they're not at their best, Week 1 was a gold star on the Jaguars' report card. If you're more cynical, though, you could argue that a real contender should have brushed the Colts aside without breaking a sweat.

No matter which side of the argument you fall on, though, the Chiefs should provide a sterner test. And if the reigning AFC South champs have aspirations to make noise in the postseason, they'll have to prove capable of beating the big boys.

Can that happen in Week 2? Or will the team that surrendered 21 points and 280 yards of offense to the Colts be picked apart by a more dangerous opponent?

Betting Line, Over/Under for Chiefs vs. Jaguars

Given that the Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions, they're probably entitled to the benefit of the doubt after a single loss. It looks as if the oddsmakers agree with that sentiment.

As of Wednesday, FanDuel Sportsbook lists KC as a 3-point favorite, although that could still change as we learn more about Kelce's health. The over/under line is set at 51.5 points.