How to Watch Chiefs vs. Jets Week 4 Game: TV, Betting Information

When the NFL schedule-makers mapped out the year, Week 4's Sunday Night Football game looked golden. A matchup between Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers had to be must-see TV, right?

Well, fate intervened. And with Rodgers sidelined by an Achilles injury, the matchup has become a bit less compelling.

That doesn't mean, however, that the game is irrelevant. And with that in mind, here's your viewing guide for the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs' trip east to face the New York Jets.

Jets QB Zach Wilson
Quarterback Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets launches a pass against the Buffalo Bills. The signal-caller and No. 2 overall draft pick in 2021 faces mounting pressure in the Big Apple as his team hosts the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. Al Pereira/Getty Images

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Jets

Even if the Sunday night game has lost a bit of luster, there are still plenty of storylines for football fans to sink their collective teeth into. And thankfully for those hoping to catch the action, the Chiefs vs. Jets contest is rather accessible.

When the game kicks off on Sunday night (8:20 p.m. ET October 1), NBC will carry the action. That means that the game will also be available for streaming on Peacock; if you're a cable or satellite subscriber, NBC Sports' app and website will also be an option.

Beyond that, you can stream the game on NFL+ or kick it old school and listen to the action on Westwood One radio.

How Will K.C. Fare Against a Tough Defensive Test?

While the Chiefs' recent success has been based on explosive offense, there's been a bit of a slower burn this season. The receiving corps is largely devoid of a veteran presence, posing the question of which player will step up as a secondary option beyond Travis Kelce.

With the tight end injured, KC stuttered in Week 1. The next outing ended in a win over Jacksonville, but the defense did most of the work. Mahomes and company finally started rolling in Week 3, but the Chicago Bears didn't exactly present the toughest test.

The Jets, however, are a different story. For all of the franchise's issues, the team's defense knows how to make life difficult against elite opposition. Just ask Josh Allen about how the season-opener went.

It's safe to assume that Gang Green will focus its attention on taking the dynamic duo of Mahomes and Kelce out of their rhythm. That means someone else on the offense will have to step up.

Can a less-heralded player be that difference-maker? Or will this game turn into a slog?

Can Zach Wilson Keep the Crowd Onside?

Playing quarterback in the NFL is a tough job. Stepping under center in the New York market while replacing an injured star is a nightmare.

That's the unenviable situation in which Zach Wilson, the 2021 No. 2 overall draft pick, finds himself.

Things got truly ugly during Week 3, when the Jets offense limped through a lackluster outing against the New England Patriots. The unit was booed throughout the afternoon, with Wilson taking the brunt of the displeasure. He was even ripped by Jets legend Joe Namath on social media and during a subsequent interview.

And when he's being directly compared to Mahomes, things will only get tougher for the current Jets starter.

Through that lens, the challenge on Sunday night will be to keep things from spiraling. Whether it's fair or not, the quarterback doesn't have much goodwill with the fans; after a few bad series, the boos will resume. And, given that Trevor Siemian is reportedly on his way to New York, Wilson's job could be on the line.

That places the emphasis on both quarterbacks to execute and the Jets' coaching staff to keep things simple; look for quick passes to get the ball (metaphorically) rolling, with more aggressive play-calling once Wilson has his feet under him.

But will that be enough to keep a home-field advantage from turning into a disadvantage?

Betting Line, Over/Under for Chiefs vs. Jets

Given the disparity under center, you might expect the Chiefs to be favored on Sunday night. The oddsmakers, at least as of Tuesday, agree.

On FanDuel Sportsbook, K.C. is listed as a 9.5-point favorite. The Over/Under is also set at 42.5 points.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

About the writer


Joe Kozlowski is a Newsweek reporter based in New York City. His focus is reporting on trending sports stories. Joe joined Newsweek in 2023. He is a graduate of NYU's Gallatin School of Individualized Study. You can get in touch with Joe by emailing j.kozlowski@newsweek.com.

Languages: English.

