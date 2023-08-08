How To Watch Chiefs vs. Saints NFL Preseason Game: TV, Betting Info

While the NFL preseason provides both all 32 teams with a blank slate, the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints can't escape the weight of their recent pasts.

The AFC West club has, of course, been one of the dominant powers in modern football, winning two Super Bowls in the past four years. The Saints, on the other hand, have slipped down the power rankings, missing the playoffs during the past two campaigns while watching Drew Brees and Sean Payton leave town.

Those differing fortunes may make a preseason meeting between the two teams seem like a non-event, but there's something to be gained from every NFL game. With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about the match-up.

Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs through a drill during Chiefs Mini Camp on June 13, 2023, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Chiefs and Saints will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on August 13.

Chiefs vs Saints: TV channel, streaming options

Sunday football isn't always the norm in the preseason, but that's when the Chiefs and Saints will kick off. Their game is slated for 1 p.m. ET on August 13.

You can catch the action on the NFL Network or through streaming services like fuboTV, Hulu and other platforms.

Chiefs, Saints rookies worth watching

Although Super Bowl-winning teams usually find themselves with poor draft positions, the Kansas City Chiefs have done a good job of restocking their cupboard with talent. And while it's not clear which players will shine and which will come up short, there are certainly some new names worth watching during the preseason.

Wide receiver Rashee Rice, for example, will be trying to make a name for himself. With JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman out of the picture and Kadarius Toney sidelined with an injury, the SMU product has a golden opportunity against the Saints. If he's able to develop a relationship with Patrick Mahomes, then the Texas native should reap the rewards.

On the other side of the ball, first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah could find himself in an immediate position to contribute. Charles Omenihu's suspension pushes the rookie defensive end to the top of the depth chart. If the Kansas State product performs as he did in college, he might not relinquish the starting role.

Switching the focus to New Orleans, Kendre Miller could seize upon Alvin Kamara's absence and play himself into a larger role. Kareem Hunt is expected to land on the Big Easy according to ESPN's Dianna Russini, but he doesn't seem like a long-term solution.

The rookie has already talked a big game, telling WWL Radio that he "don't sit too well at backup" and was coming for the top job (h/t Saints Wire). Now, he has the chance to prove what he can do with the incumbent temporarily out of the picture. Given how NFL teams split carries between multiple backs, a strong preseason could earn Miller a respectable piece of the pie.

Betting odds for Chiefs vs Saints

While betting on preseason NFL games can be tricky due to player rotation—you're not always sure how long the starters will play and who the coaching staff will slot in—the oddsmakers aren't going to overlook any football action.

FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Kansas City Chiefs as a three-point favorite over the New Orleans Saints as of Tuesday, August 8. The over/under is also set at 35.5 points.