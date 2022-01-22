How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans Divisional Playoff Game

The NFL moves into the divisional round playoffs with the top seed from each conference hosting games on Saturday, and the No. 2 seeds from each conference hosting games on Sunday.

The action kicks off Saturday at 4:30 p.m. when the AFC's top seed, the Tennessee Titans, host the No. 4 seed Cincinnati Bengals, who completed a worst-to-first climb in the AFC North this season.

The Bengals knocked off the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-19, in the wild card round last weekend while the Titans had a first-round bye.

The Bengals are led by the amazing pass-catch duo of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. The Bengals have other solid receivers in Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd and a strong running game with Joe Mixon.

The Titans are led by quarterback Ryan Tannehill and receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown. Star running back Derrick Henry, who sat out much of the season with an injury, is expected to be back in the lineup Saturday afternoon for the Titans.

Temperatures will be chilly Saturday in Nashville with 36 degrees at kickoff and wind chills in the 20s.

The winner of this game advances to the AFC Championship on January 30 to face the winner of the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, who play Sunday night in Kansas City.

Here's everything to know about the Bengals-Titans game on Saturday.

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans

Saturday, January 22, 2022, 4:30 p.m ET

Nissan Stadium

Records: Cincinnati (11-7); Tennessee (12-5)

Referee: Clete Blakeman

TV: CBS/Paramount+ (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn)

National Radio: Westwood One (Ryan Radtke, Tony Boselli, Laura Okmi)

SIRIUS: 82 (Cin.), 81 (Ten.), 88 (National)

XM: 225 (Cin.), 226 (Ten.), 88 (National)

SXM App: 806 (Cin.), 830 (Ten.)

Favorite: Tennessee (-3.5) — According to FanDuel

Over/Under: 47.5

Weather: 36 degrees at kickoff, mostly clear with light winds

All-time head-to-head: Titans lead, 40-34-1

Playoffs head-to-head: Bengals lead, 1-0

All-time playoff records: Bengals (6-14, .300); Titans (17-22, .436)

Last postseason game:

Cincinnati — Won, 26-19, vs Las Vegas Raiders (1/15/22)

Tennessee — Lost, 20-13, vs Baltimore (1/10/21)

Quick Hits

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor won his first career playoff game last week. Titans coach Mike Vrabel is 2-2 all-time in the playoffs, including a run to the AFC Championship game following the 2019 season.

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow made his NFL playoff debut last week, completing 24-of-34 passes for 244 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions for a 110.4 passer rating.

Burrow has won his last five postseason starts going back to college. At LSU, he won the Fiesta Bowl following the 2018 season. In 2019, he won the SEC championship, the playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl and the national championship. Last week's win over the Raiders made it five in a row.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill this season passed for 3,734 yards and 21 touchdowns, and he was second among all quarterbacks with seven rushing scores.

Titans running back Derrick Henry, who was the NFL rushing champion the previous two seasons, had 1,091 scrimmage yards (937 rushing, 154 receiving) in eight games before his injury midway through the 2021 season.

The Bengals won the only playoff meeting between these two franchises on January 6, 1991, when the Titans were then known as the Houston Oilers.