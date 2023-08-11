How to Watch Colts vs. Bills Preseason Game: TV, Betting Info

There was a time when the Indianapolis Colts and their star quarterback were an AFC powerhouse. These days, though, the (horse) shoe is on the other foot. Indy has slumped in the standings, while Buffalo, thanks in large part to quarterback Josh Allen, is a force to be reckoned with.

A preseason game between the two clubs, however, may be the beginning of a new era. The Colts selected Anthony Richardson in the 2023 NFL draft, hoping he'll be the signal-caller of the future. His professional journey—wherever that may lead—takes another step forward on Saturday afternoon.

That's not to say that the Bills don't have any narrative juice behind them. Despite their recent success, the AFC East champs are yet to get over the hump, and can't afford to let another window pass without a Super Bowl title. How can they keep the momentum up?

With all of that in mind, here's your guide to the Colts vs. Bills preseason game.

TV channel, streaming options

While it's easy to gloss over preseason games, there's always something to be gleaned from watching the earliest contests.

If you want to watch the Colts and Bills, they'll kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday. Beyond the local markets, the game will be available nationally on the NFL Network. It can also be streamed on NFL+.

Promising rookies making Colts debut

During the preseason, you probably won't see much of the league's biggest stars. That might seem like a drag, but the Bills vs. Colts matchup features some talented rookies on both sidelines.

Indy's biggest headline-grabber is Richardson. The quarterback had limited experience at Florida—he started only 13 games across three seasons, posting a 6-7 record—but his athleticism makes him a legitimate game-changer. Given the evolution of the quarterback position, Richardson looks like the sort of player a team wants to build around.

While it remains to be seen if he or Gardner Minshew will start the season under center, Saturday's outing will represent a measuring stick for the former Florida Gator. If Richardson performs capably with the first offensive unit, that would suggest that he's progressing well toward the top job.

It will also be interesting to see how the signal-caller meshes with fellow rookie Josh Downs. The receiver told reporters that he and Richardson started building their chemistry outside of their hotel during rookie minicamp, according to Colts Wire. If those efforts pay off, it could be the start of a fruitful partnership.

Dalton Kincaid is an exciting Bills prospect

Things may be less dramatic on Buffalo's sideline—a playoff team is going to have less work to do than a four-win squad—but there are still some interesting players to watch.

One of those is Dalton Kincaid, the club's first-round pick. He's nominally behind Dawson Knox on the depth chart, but that doesn't seem to be a problem. As Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN reported, corner Taron Johnson explained, "[Dalton] Kincaid is basically like a receiver anyway." The rookie has also received praise from Allen and Vonn Miller, both of whom know a thing or two about NFL talent.

Think of how the Kansas City Chiefs use Travis Kelce; the tight end can show up anywhere on the field and uses his unique blend of size and athleticism to torment defenders. Comparing a rookie to an all-time great is a bit dramatic, but it's easy to imagine Kincaid feasting in Buffalo's two-tight end sets. Defenses, try as they might, have to leave someone in a favorable matchup.

Making assessments from preseason games can be tricky, and Kincaid will probably get only a few series with the top offense before changes take place, but it will be worth watching how his skills translate to the professional level. Sometimes, you can just tell that a player has got it.

Betting odds for Colts vs. Bills

Preseason NFL games may not be the height of sporting competition, but the odds are still out there if you want to get in on the action.

For the Colts vs. Bills game, FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Colts as 4.5-point favorites as of Friday. The over/under is set at 38.5 points.