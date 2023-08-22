How to Watch Colts vs. Eagles Preseason Game: TV, Betting Info

While NFL fans can write off the final week of preseason action—no coach is going to risk his star players on the eve of the regular season—that doesn't mean the match-ups are a complete exercise in futility. Take, for example, the upcoming Indianapolis Colts vs. Philadelphia Eagles contest.

Even though the two clubs are at different points in their trajectories, both Indy and Philly are trying to finalize their depth charts. And, for those players on the bubble, Thursday night's outing is a make-or-break affair.

With those stakes in mind, let's break down everything there is to know about the game.

Tanner McKee #10 of the Philadelphia Eagles passes the ball against the Cleveland Browns in the second half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Browns tied the Eagles 18-18. Mitchell Leff/Getty

How to Watch Colts vs. Eagles

Sports, like everything else, have moved more and more into the online sphere. The Colts vs. Eagles game is a reminder of that reality.

The teams will take the field at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 24, in Philadelphia. And while the action will be on TV in the respective local markets, the same can't be said for national viewers. That audience will find the game on Amazon Prime.

Beyond that, the game will be streaming on NFL+ for those wishing to watch on their phones or tablets.

Anthony Richardson is the Colt to Watch, But Playing Him Is Risky

If you're a fan of the Colts or simply want to watch exciting football, then you're probably familiar with Anthony Richardson. The highly touted signal-caller has already been named Indianapolis' starter, and his play will dictate the franchise's fortunes for the foreseeable future.

That reality doesn't make him a lock to play in the third preseason game, though. The young QB sat out Week 2's date with the Bears and, if anything, playing him one week closer to the regular season would seem counterintuitive. You don't want to risk the key starter in a meaningless game, after all.

At the same time, though, Richardson probably has more to gain from preseason action than your average player. Starting at quarterback is tough for anyone, let alone a rookie with the weight of a franchise on his shoulders. Every snap will be another step toward being fully comfortable at the pro level. Is that benefit worth the potential risk of an injury, though?

We'll have to see what Colts head coach Shane Steichen thinks.

And while it's unlikely that Jonathan Taylor will see any action—he has to be activated from the PUP list before taking the field—the running back will reportedly be traveling with the team, according to FantasyPros. That creates that possibility that he'll figure into the night's news cycle, whether that's via his behavior on the sidelines or through comments that Steichen or owner Jim Irsay might make about him.

Could Tanner McKee Win the Backup Job for Philadelphia?

With Jalen Hurts under center, there's no question about the Eagles' first-choice offense. The number two job, however, could be up for grabs.

While Marcus Mariota's experience would make him the safe pick to hold the clipboard, he hasn't done himself many favors during the preseason. Tanner McKee, a rookie taken in the sixth round of the draft, has outplayed the veteran thus far, and the third stanza of the preseason could be the decisive round in that duel.

How much does a team's backup quarterback really matter? On paper, he's insignificant. A single injury, however, could change that.

It will also be worth watching the Eagles defense, to see how the unit continues to gel. While personnel changes won't make things easy—who knows how many starters will even see the field—that side of the squad hasn't really improved since camp convened. Philadelphia can score, but you can't outscore the opposition every single week.

Betting Line, Over/Under for Colts vs. Eagles

Preseason football might not be the pinnacle of competitive action, but that doesn't mean you can't bet on it. If you want to put some money on the line, the oddsmakers have you covered.

As of Monday, August 21, FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Colts as a 3.5-point favorite. The over/under line is also set at 38.5 points.