How To Watch Colts vs. Texans Week 2 NFL Game: TV, Betting Info

Rookie quarterbacks will be displayed Sunday when the Houston Texans (0-1) host the Indianapolis Colts (0-1).

Anthony Richardson completed 24 of 37 passes for 223 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in his National Football League debut in a 31-21 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also rushed 10 times for 40 yards and a touchdown.

C.J. Stroud threw for 242 yards and completed 28 of 44 pass attempts in a 25-9 loss against the Baltimore Ravens.

Stroud and Richardson have a relationship that goes back to their days as high school quarterbacks trying to improve their craft at Nike's Elite 11 camps.

C.J. Stroud #7 and members of the Houston Texans take the field for warmups before the start of the Texans and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 10, 2023, in Baltimore, Maryland. Here's how to watch the Texans and the Colts Week 2. Rob Carr/Getty Images

"That's my guy," Stroud told reporters. "I've known him since high school, competed against each other at the Nike camps, became real good friends there, and kind of kept the relationship when he was at Florida and I was at Ohio State."

Stroud and Richardson won't be on the field simultaneously. Still, as two quarterbacks selected in the top-5 picks in the same draft and playing for divisional rivals, they'll get compared often during their careers.

Stroud will have to deal with rookie linebacker Will Anderson, who posted a sack in his debut. Anderson had six quarterback pressures, which tied Nick Bosa and Josh Allen for the most by a rookie in their first game since the 2019 season.

Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard will be chasing Richardson. Leonard had seven tackles and one for loss last week. He's one of the league's best defensive players.

The Colts haven't won a game since Nov 12, 2022, against the Las Vegas Raiders and are 1-6-1 in their last eight games against teams in the AFC South.

How to watch Colts vs. Texans

The Houston Texans will host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. FOX will air the game with Chris Myers (play-by-play) and Robert Smith (analyst).

Injury report

Colts: Guard Quenton Nelson (toe), tight end Drew Ogletree (concussion), and offensive tackle Braden Smith (knee/ankle) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

Running back Zack Moss (forearm) participated fully in Wednesday's practice and RB Jonathan Taylor is still in a contract dispute with the team.

Texans: Safety Jalen Pitre (chest) and safety Jimmie Ward (hip) are non-participants, while offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee), linebacker Blake Cashman (hamstring) and receiver John Metchie (hamstring) were upgraded to limited participation.

Safety Grayland Arnold (hamstring), tackle George Fant (shoulder), linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle/wrist), tight end Dalton Schultz (thigh), and receiver Robert Woods (noninjury related—rest) were upgraded to full participants.

Betting info for Colts vs. Texans

A battle of rookie quarterbacks and two teams with losing records last season is reflected in the betting lines for the Colts and Texans game. BetMGM Sportsbook has the Texans as the favorite by one point as of Thursday evening. The over/under is 39, which means the oddsmakers expect a low-scoring contest. A $100 bet on the Colts to win a +100 would cash out $200 for a winning ticket.