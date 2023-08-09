Sports

How To Watch Commanders vs. Browns NFL Preseason Game: TV, Betting Info

By
Sports Cleveland Browns NFL Football TV

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson said at a press conference Wednesday that he will play in Friday's preseason game against the Washington Commanders.

Watson did not play in last week's Hall of Fame Game, which the Browns won over the Jets.

Other than saying he will start the game, Watson said he is not sure how much he will play against the Commanders. Even if Watson only plays a few snaps, the 27-year-old will get another chance to readjust to on-field situations after being suspended 11 games last year for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Watson did not play in 2021 for the Houston Texans amid a trade demand and accusations of sexual assault and harassment.

How to watch Commanders vs. Browns
Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns in action against the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2022, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson said at a press conference Wednesday that he will play in Friday's preseason game against the Washington Commanders. Justin K. Aller/Getty

Last March, the Browns traded three first-round draft picks, among other assets, to the Texans for Watson, then signed him to a $230 million, fully guaranteed contract. The Browns sat Watson most of last preseason to prepare Jacoby Brissett to start in his absence.

Watson went 3-3 in six starts last season, throwing seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

Cleveland's opponent, Washington, is making its 2023 preseason debut on Friday. The Commanders are coming off an 8-8-1 2022 season.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera hired Eric Bieniemy as Washington's new assistant head coach and offensive coordinator in the offseason. Washington ranked 24th in points scored last season. Second-year quarterback Sam Howell is expected to be the starter for the Commanders in 2023 after appearing in one game a year ago.

TV, radio information for viewers at home

The Commanders face off against the Browns at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday in Cleveland.

The game will air on the WEWS TV station for local viewers. It will not air on national TV, but the game can be streamed on multiple platforms. Any listeners in the Cleveland area hoping to tune in on the radio can find the game on 850 ESPN Cleveland, 92.3 The Fan WKRK, and 98.5 WNCX.

Read more sports news from Newsweek

Rookie to watch

Commanders rookie cornerback Emmanuel Forbes tweaked his groin last week during training camp but has since returned to practice. Forbes was the 16th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The former Mississippi State defensive back recorded 14 interceptions in college, six of which he ran back for touchdowns.

Washington fans might get their first chance to see Forbes display this ball-hawking ability in the NFL during Friday's matchup.

Betting odds for Commanders-Browns

Caesars Sportsbook lists Cleveland as a three-point favorite as of Wednesday afternoon.

The over-under on the game is listed at 38.5 points.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC