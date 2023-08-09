How To Watch Commanders vs. Browns NFL Preseason Game: TV, Betting Info

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson said at a press conference Wednesday that he will play in Friday's preseason game against the Washington Commanders.

Watson did not play in last week's Hall of Fame Game, which the Browns won over the Jets.

Other than saying he will start the game, Watson said he is not sure how much he will play against the Commanders. Even if Watson only plays a few snaps, the 27-year-old will get another chance to readjust to on-field situations after being suspended 11 games last year for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Watson did not play in 2021 for the Houston Texans amid a trade demand and accusations of sexual assault and harassment.

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns in action against the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2022, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson said at a press conference Wednesday that he will play in Friday's preseason game against the Washington Commanders. Justin K. Aller/Getty

Last March, the Browns traded three first-round draft picks, among other assets, to the Texans for Watson, then signed him to a $230 million, fully guaranteed contract. The Browns sat Watson most of last preseason to prepare Jacoby Brissett to start in his absence.

Watson went 3-3 in six starts last season, throwing seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

Cleveland's opponent, Washington, is making its 2023 preseason debut on Friday. The Commanders are coming off an 8-8-1 2022 season.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera hired Eric Bieniemy as Washington's new assistant head coach and offensive coordinator in the offseason. Washington ranked 24th in points scored last season. Second-year quarterback Sam Howell is expected to be the starter for the Commanders in 2023 after appearing in one game a year ago.

TV, radio information for viewers at home

The Commanders face off against the Browns at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday in Cleveland.

The game will air on the WEWS TV station for local viewers. It will not air on national TV, but the game can be streamed on multiple platforms. Any listeners in the Cleveland area hoping to tune in on the radio can find the game on 850 ESPN Cleveland, 92.3 The Fan WKRK, and 98.5 WNCX.

Rookie to watch

Commanders rookie cornerback Emmanuel Forbes tweaked his groin last week during training camp but has since returned to practice. Forbes was the 16th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The former Mississippi State defensive back recorded 14 interceptions in college, six of which he ran back for touchdowns.

Washington fans might get their first chance to see Forbes display this ball-hawking ability in the NFL during Friday's matchup.

Betting odds for Commanders-Browns

Caesars Sportsbook lists Cleveland as a three-point favorite as of Wednesday afternoon.

The over-under on the game is listed at 38.5 points.