How to Watch Commanders vs. Eagles Week 4 NFL Game: TV, Betting Info

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will try to continue his hot streak in regular-season games when his squad hosts the Washington Commanders in Sunday's game between the NFC East rivals.

The Eagles (3-0) have won 20 of their last 21 regular-season games with Hurts as the starting quarterback, including his last nine regular-season starts. In last week's 25-11 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he threw for 277 yards, with a touchdown through the air and one on the ground.

Eagles running back D'Andre Swift has 308 rushing yards through three games, which is second in the league behind San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey. Swift has the most rushing yards in the first three games since LeSean McCoy in 2013, according to the team.

Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles talks with Jalen Hurts before Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Florida. The Eagles will face the Washington Commanders this Sunday. Perry Knotts/Getty Images

"He's a big-time playmaker," Hurts told reporters during his Tuesday press conference. "He's electric with the ball in his hands. That's something I've been able to witness since his days at Georgia. He's been who he's always been. He's doing that for us now."

Washington (2-1) was lackluster in last week's 37-3 loss against the Buffalo Bills. Turnovers loomed large for Commanders as quarterback Sam Howell threw four interceptions in the loss. He took accountability for his role in the loss during his Wednesday press conference.

"I can't go out there and make the excuse that I'm young because the teams we're playing, they don't care," Howell told reporters in Washington. "The scoreboard doesn't care. So I got to do my job at a higher level for this team to go where we want to go."

Before the loss to the Bills, Howell was 3-0 as a starter dating back to last season's final game. But against a Buffalo team in the conversation for a deep playoff run, the second-year signal caller stumbled.

"The only thing I'm measuring is to see how we respond," Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said during his Thursday press conference. "That's what this is about. You're going to have highs and lows. Championship teams find ways to work through those tough times, and that's the thing that we have to continue to do."

Commanders fans hoping for an upset victory can point back to last season's memorable upset at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field when Washington ended the Eagles' 8-0 start.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Commanders

The Eagles will host the Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field, with a 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Fox will air the game, with Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst) and Pam Oliver (sidelines) calling the action.

Betting Info for Eagles vs. Commanders

The Eagles are an 8.5-point favorite, according to Friday's odds on Bet-MGM Sportsbook. The over/under is 43.5. The Eagles are -400 on the moneyline, and the Commanders are +300. A $100 moneyline wager on a Washington win would pay $400.