How to Watch Cowboys vs. Cardinals Week 3 Game: TV, Betting Info

At the risk of seeming blunt, let's start by establishing a framework: the Cowboys and the Cardinals are two different teams in very different places.

The former club is stacked with talent and currently looks like one of the league's top teams. The latter, on the other hand, is winless, without its starting quarterback, and facing questions about the benefits of tanking.

In that context, the game might seem like a non-event. But this is the NFL. Every contest contains some storylines to untangle.

And what will those be when Dallas travels down to Arizona?

Micah Parsons (11) of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after recovering a fumble against the New York Jets. He'll be even more important to the Cowboys after Trevon Diggs' injury. Cooper Neil/Getty Images

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Cardinals

While the 2023 Cardinals aren't exactly must-see TV, Dallas always commands national attention. Beyond the fact that they're "America's Team," the current Cowboys are a talented squad capable of making things happen on both sides of the ball.

With that in mind, it's not surprising that a decent portion of the country will see Dak Prescott and company during Week 3.

When the teams kick off in Arizona (Sunday, September 24, at 4:25 p.m. ET), Fox will carry the action. Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston will be in the broadcast booth, and the game will air across most of the southern U.S., a portion of the Southeast curving as high as Washington, D.C., and a couple of pockets in the Northeast. The rest of the country will find the Bears vs. Chiefs on their TVs.

If you find yourself outside of the Dallas-Arizona market, though, don't fear. You can find the contest on various streaming platforms, including NFL+ and NFL Sunday Ticket (available through YouTube TV).

Cowboys Must Adjust to Life Without Trevon Diggs

During Thursday's practice, star cornerback Trevon Diggs tore his ACL, and while there is no official timetable for his return, he is expected to miss the remainder of the campaign.

The impact of that loss will depend on your optimism.

If your glass is half full, you might argue that an elite pass rush, headlined by Micah Parsons, makes the secondary less important; opposing quarterbacks will rarely have enough time in the pocket to uncork a deep ball. If you're a bit more pessimistic, though, you could suggest that elite defenses function as a unit. Even if there's talent elsewhere (including the secondary, where former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore will probably take over as the top corner), losing a top-tier player creates a potential weak link in the chain.

The Cardinals offense isn't as awful as some predicted, but quarterback Josh Dobbs isn't exactly lighting the league on fire. This game could provide the Cowboys a chance to work out the defensive kinks at game speed, without having to gamble during a tough divisional test.

Can the Cardinals Play a Full Game of Football?

At the risk of stating the obvious, an NFL game lasts for 60 minutes. Arizona, however, hasn't been able to execute across that entire timespan this year.

In both of their games, the Cardinals held an early lead, only to let things slip. They've been outscored 41-11 in the second half across both contests.

And things will only get tougher in Week 3. Beyond the Cowboys' strengths, safety Budda Baker has landed on injured reserve after hurting his hamstring. He didn't play in Week 2, but his presence will be especially missed against Prescott and company.

And while the standings are ultimately what matters, playing a tough, 60-minute game against the Cowboys will be a positive development for the Cards. If they're planning to get QB Kyler Murray back into the lineup, establishing good habits now is essential. If Arizona is going to play for draft position, the brass will at least be able to see which players have the fight to be a part of the roster moving forward.

Betting Line, Over/Under for Cowboys vs. Cardinals

Based on everything we've discussed, you're probably expecting the Cowboys-Cardinals game to be rather one-sided, right? While anything can happen between the white lines, the oddsmakers are inclined to agree.

As of Friday, FanDuel Sportsbook lists Dallas as a comfortable 12.5-point favorite. The over/under line is set at 42.5 points.