How to Watch Deion Sanders' Colorado Football Coaching Debut vs. TCU

By
Trending Sports Reporter

University of Colorado Boulder's first football game under "Coach Prime" isn't going to be an easy one.

Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes team visit No. 17 Texas Christian University (TCU) for Saturday's Week 1 game. TCU is coming off a 13-2 season and an appearance in the national championship game. Colorado doesn't have much to boast about lately. The Buffaloes went 1-11 last season and have four winning seasons in the last 20 years.

Sanders accepted the Colorado job last December after a three-year coaching run at Jackson State. The Hall of Fame cornerback said the Buffaloes will be debuting new all-white uniforms against TCU.

Here's what you need to know heading into Sanders' first game coaching Colorado.

Deion Sanders' first as CU coach
Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team plays their spring game at Folsom Field on April 22 in Boulder, Colorado. Matthew Stockman/Getty

TV, Streaming Information for Colorado-TCU

Colorado's Week 1 matchup with TCU kicks off at noon ET on Saturday. The game will be played at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, in front of a crowd of more than 46,000 fans. Coach Prime's first game as a Power Five head coach will be nationally televised on FOX.

The game can also be streamed on the FOX Sports website or on fuboTV.

Fans watching the game at home can also tune in for the first FOX Sports Big Noon Kickoff pregame show of the new season. The show will be on-site for the game and begin pregame coverage at 10 a.m. ET.

Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter Making Power Five Debuts

In his first team meeting after taking the Colorado job, Sanders told the Buffaloes that he was planning on bringing plenty of new players into the program via the transfer portal and that they were welcome to leave the same way.

That's exactly what happened.

Dozens of players have joined and left the Colorado football program via the transfer portal since December. Perhaps the two most notable players Sanders brought with him from Jackson State are his son, Shedeur Sanders, and former No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter. Saturday's game will be the first at the Power Five level for both players.

Shedeur Sanders threw for 3,752 yards and 40 touchdowns in 2022. The signal-caller was awarded the Deacon Jones Award, which the Black College Football Hall of Fame presents annually to the best all-around player from a historically Black college or university (HBCU). Shedeur Sanders is Colorado's starting quarterback heading into the 2023 season.

Hunter, meanwhile, could play on both sides of the ball this season.

After flipping his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State, the former five-star recruit recorded 10 pass breakups and two interceptions as a freshman at Jackson State. Hunter also caught 18 passes for 188 yards and four touchdowns in limited snaps at wide receiver.

Saturday's game will be the first indication of how Coach Prime plans to use Hunter at Colorado.

How Much Are Tickets?

Hoping to see Sanders on the sideline in person for his first game at Colorado? It's certainly not going to be cheap.

The only tickets remaining on TCU's website are standing room only. These tickets are listed at $60 as of Monday afternoon. Tickets that come with actual seats are available on secondary markets, including on StubHub. The resale market has tickets for the game starting at a little over $50 and going well over $1,000.

What Is Deion Sanders' Coaching Record?

Sanders went 27-6 at the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level while coaching the Tigers and was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) coach of the year each of the last two seasons. Coach Prime led Jackson State to back-to-back SWAC championships and two appearances in the Celebration Bowl, which is known as the HBCU national championship, in his final two seasons at Jackson State.

Betting Odds, Over/Under

Caesars Sportsbook lists No. 17 TCU as a 20.5-point favorite over Colorado as of Monday afternoon. The over/under on the game is listed at 64 points.

About the writer


Robert Read is a Newsweek writer and reporter based in Florida. His focus is reporting on trending sports stories. Robert joined Newsweek in 2023. He is a graduate of the University of Iowa. You can get in touch with Robert by emailing r.read@newsweek.com. Languages: English.

Request Reprint & Licensing Submit Correction View Editorial Guidelines
Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now

Top stories

U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
Better Planet (Mondays)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC