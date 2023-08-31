How to Watch Deion Sanders' Colorado Football Coaching Debut vs. TCU

University of Colorado Boulder's first football game under "Coach Prime" isn't going to be an easy one.

Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes team visit No. 17 Texas Christian University (TCU) for Saturday's Week 1 game. TCU is coming off a 13-2 season and an appearance in the national championship game. Colorado doesn't have much to boast about lately. The Buffaloes went 1-11 last season and have four winning seasons in the last 20 years.

Sanders accepted the Colorado job last December after a three-year coaching run at Jackson State. The Hall of Fame cornerback said the Buffaloes will be debuting new all-white uniforms against TCU.

Here's what you need to know heading into Sanders' first game coaching Colorado.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team plays their spring game at Folsom Field on April 22 in Boulder, Colorado. Matthew Stockman/Getty

TV, Streaming Information for Colorado-TCU

Colorado's Week 1 matchup with TCU kicks off at noon ET on Saturday. The game will be played at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, in front of a crowd of more than 46,000 fans. Coach Prime's first game as a Power Five head coach will be nationally televised on FOX.

The game can also be streamed on the FOX Sports website or on fuboTV.

Fans watching the game at home can also tune in for the first FOX Sports Big Noon Kickoff pregame show of the new season. The show will be on-site for the game and begin pregame coverage at 10 a.m. ET.

Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter Making Power Five Debuts

In his first team meeting after taking the Colorado job, Sanders told the Buffaloes that he was planning on bringing plenty of new players into the program via the transfer portal and that they were welcome to leave the same way.

That's exactly what happened.

Deion Sanders telling the CU Buffs football team that he’s bringing his own luggage, and that they better hit the portal. This is crazy 🤯 pic.twitter.com/004LUKiTr2 — College Transfer Portal (@CollegeFBPortal) December 4, 2022

Dozens of players have joined and left the Colorado football program via the transfer portal since December. Perhaps the two most notable players Sanders brought with him from Jackson State are his son, Shedeur Sanders, and former No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter. Saturday's game will be the first at the Power Five level for both players.

Shedeur Sanders threw for 3,752 yards and 40 touchdowns in 2022. The signal-caller was awarded the Deacon Jones Award, which the Black College Football Hall of Fame presents annually to the best all-around player from a historically Black college or university (HBCU). Shedeur Sanders is Colorado's starting quarterback heading into the 2023 season.

Hunter, meanwhile, could play on both sides of the ball this season.

After flipping his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State, the former five-star recruit recorded 10 pass breakups and two interceptions as a freshman at Jackson State. Hunter also caught 18 passes for 188 yards and four touchdowns in limited snaps at wide receiver.

Saturday's game will be the first indication of how Coach Prime plans to use Hunter at Colorado.

How Much Are Tickets?

Hoping to see Sanders on the sideline in person for his first game at Colorado? It's certainly not going to be cheap.

The only tickets remaining on TCU's website are standing room only. These tickets are listed at $60 as of Monday afternoon. Tickets that come with actual seats are available on secondary markets, including on StubHub. The resale market has tickets for the game starting at a little over $50 and going well over $1,000.

What Is Deion Sanders' Coaching Record?

Sanders went 27-6 at the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level while coaching the Tigers and was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) coach of the year each of the last two seasons. Coach Prime led Jackson State to back-to-back SWAC championships and two appearances in the Celebration Bowl, which is known as the HBCU national championship, in his final two seasons at Jackson State.

Betting Odds, Over/Under

Caesars Sportsbook lists No. 17 TCU as a 20.5-point favorite over Colorado as of Monday afternoon. The over/under on the game is listed at 64 points.