How to Watch Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers Preseason Game

NFL fans will have one more opportunity to see first-overall pick Bryce Young play before the 2023 regular season begins.

Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich told reporters Monday that Young and the rest of the team's offensive starters will play in the preseason finale against the Detroit Lions. Reich said he is not sure how many snaps his rookie quarterback out of Alabama will see in the game just yet.

"Sometimes a lot of teams won't play their starters in the last preseason game," Reich said at a press conference. "We're going to play Bryce and play our offensive starters. (We) still want to get more reps. I think we had about 20 last week or something like that. It's kind of TBD again. It could be about the same, could be a little less, could be a little bit more. (We'd) like to get a little rhythm going, accomplish certain things. So we'll play it by ear."

Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, was officially named Carolina's starting QB in July.

Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers throws a pass during the first half of a preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 18, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Here's how to watch the Panthers vs. Lions preseason game. Sarah Stier/Getty

Over Carolina's first two preseason games, both losses, Young has played five combined offensive series. The 5-foot-10 signal-caller has gone a combined 7-of-12 passing for 56 yards.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters Tuesday that he doesn't anticipate many of his team's starters playing in the final preseason game, which would be in line with Detroit's strategy so far this preseason. The Lions are 1-1 through two exhibition games.

How to Watch Lions vs Pathers

The Lions and Panthers play at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina.

The game will air nationally on CBS and be available to stream on a variety of platforms, including NFL+.

Panthers RB Expects To Be Ready For Season

Panthers running back Miles Sanders told reporters on Tuesday that he will "absolutely" be ready to play in the team's regular-season opener on September 10.

Sanders, in his first year with Carolina after four with the Philadelphia Eagles, has missed the past few weeks of training camp and the first two preseason games with a groin injury. The Panthers signed Sanders to a four-year, $25.4 million contract in the offseason. Sanders ran for a career-high 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns last season while helping the Eagles reach the Super Bowl.

Lions First-Rounder Continues to Heat Up

The Lions drafted linebacker Jack Campbell out of Iowa with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Dan Campbell is liking the early returns on the pick.

Jack Campbell played into the second half and led the Lions with seven tackles in their second preseason game. In Detroit's preseason opener, Campbell played 25 snaps and tied for the team lead with four tackles. While other starters and rookies haven't seen many snaps for the Lions this preseason, Dan Campbell said his first-round linebacker keeps getting better with more reps.

"I just felt like, man, 'Let's let him go a little bit.'" Dan Campell said, via the team website, of his decision to give Jack Campbell significant preseason snaps. "Let's let him play. His was just—speed of the game, picking it up, playing faster and we feel like the more he plays the more we're going to see it out of him.

Betting Line, Over/Under for Lions-Panthers

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Panthers as 4.5-point home favorites over the Lions as of Tuesday evening. The over/under on the game is listed at 37 points.