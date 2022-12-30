The year 2023 is just around the corner and if you fancy staying at home to celebrate the New Year, there are plenty of live specials on TV to get you in the mood.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve is back to celebrate the arrival of 2023 and will once again be hosted by veteran TV presenter Ryan Seacrest. This year will mark Seacrest's 18th year as the show's main host.

Audiences will get to see the annual ball drop event in Times Square, New York City, and will feature live and pre-recorded performances from some of the world's biggest artists.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about how and where to watch Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest so you don't miss a thing.

How to Watch Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 31, finishing the party at 2 a.m. ET.

The show will be available to watch for cable customers on ABC, ABC.com, and the ABC app.

Alternatively, you can watch Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest via Hulu+With Live TV.

If you are not a Hulu customer, you can subscribe to the platform now for $69.99 per month. If you would prefer an ad-free plan, you can subscribe for $82.99 per month.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve is also available to watch on FuboTV and SlingTV for $65 per month.

Who Are the Guests on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest?

Seacrest will be joined by YouTuber Liza Koshy and country singer Jessie James Decker, co-hosting live from New York City.

Decker, known for the hits "Grow Young With You" and "Should Have Known Better," will have the honor of announcing the first Powerball millionaire of 2023, just moments after the ball drops at midnight.

Over in New Orleans, Tony-winner Billy Porter will be fronting the Central Time Zone countdown, with performers being announced closer to the event. Porter has previously co-hosted the show from New Orleans in 2019 and 2021, and from Times Square in 2020.

There is also a party happening at Disneyland in Florida, hosted by Grammy-winner Ciara, who will also treat audiences to a musical performance of her hits "Better Thangs" and "Jump."

Taking to the stage at Disneyland are Aly & AJ, Bailey Zimmerman, Ben Platt, Fitz, and The Tantrums, Halle Bailey, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Maddie & Tae, Shaggy and TXT.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve will also kick off Disney's 100 Years of Wonder celebrations to celebrate 100 years of Disney magic and the future.

DJ D-Nice will co-host from Los Angeles and several stars will take to the stage, including Armani White, Betty Who, Dove Cameron, Finneas, Nicky Youre and Wiz Khalifa.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest will also return to Puerto Rico this year. Actress and singer Roselyn Sanchez serves as co-host with Puerto Rican singer and rapper Farruko taking to the stage with an incredible performance.

This will be the second year Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest has been held in Puerto Rico.

"I am beyond excited and honored to return to my homeland Puerto Rico to be a part of such an incredible and beloved event," said co-host Roselyn Sanchez. "We will have an enchanting night and are so very pleased to share our beautiful Island and welcome 2023 with a bang!"

"What a blessing to be a part of the New Year's Rockin' Eve tradition from my home island of Puerto Rico that represents and means so much! We are going to give you guys an unforgettable night! You can't miss it. See you on the 31st!" Farruko said.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest airs on ABC on Saturday, December 31, at 8 p.m. ET.