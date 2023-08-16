How to Watch Dolphins vs. Texans Preseason Game: TV, Betting Info

The NFL preseason has come to its middle point, and Saturday's match in Houston will feature two teams with very different expectations for their 2023 campaigns.

The Houston Texans (0-1) are in full rebuild mode after three straight seasons with four or fewer wins. Fortunately, those poor performances come with high draft picks, netting general manager Nick Caserio three top-three draft picks in the last two years. Headlining that group is rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who struggled in his first preseason game.

Their opponents are hoping for a return trip to the playoffs this season. The Miami Dolphins were eliminated in the AFC wild-card playoff game, losing a back-and-forth contest with division rivals Buffalo Bills.

Injuries have slowed the Dolphins during training camp. Most notably six-time Pro Bowler Jalen Ramsey is expected to be out most of the season following knee surgery. Starting wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who set the record for most receptions in a rookie season in 2021, has also been sitting out with an injury. Many of the team's projected starters sat out the opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Texans

The game will kick off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday August 19th, 2023. The game will be aired live on NFL Network, with multiple streaming options including NFL+.

Fans in Miami can watch the game locally on WFOR CBS Miami. In Houston, the game will be broadcast on KTRK ABC13.

Will C.J. Stroud bounce back?

While Texans got the win in their opening contest, their young quarterback struggled.

Over two drives, Stroud delivered an interception, took a sack and managed just two completed passes. The squad's lone first down on those drives came on a roughing-the-passer penalty.

Limited playing time is to be expected in the preseason, so Stroud being replaced on the third drive is no surprise. A good performance against the Dolphins could do a lot to put more confidence in the hearts of Houston fans looking for signs of life in their franchise.

Betting lines for Dolphins at Texans

Betting on sports is never a sure thing, and that goes double for the preseason when the objective is more about player evaluation than winning the game.

Even still, sportsbooks are taking action on this exhibition. As of Wednesday morning, DraftKings has the Texans as a three-point favorite, with the over/under at 39.5 points. Fans seem to be favoring Houston as well, with 56 percent of the bets placed on DraftKings going in favor of the Texans.