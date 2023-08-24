How to Watch Donald Trump's Interview After Georgia Arrest

Former President Donald Trump will address the public during an interview on Newsmax Thursday night after he surrenders to authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, according to the network.

Trump is accused of attempting to subvert Georgia's presidential election results in 2020 alongside 18 of his allies, who are also charged in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' 98-page indictment filed earlier this month. All defendants charged in the case were given until 12 p.m. Friday to turn themselves in.

Former President Donald Trump is pictured on March 4, 2023, in National Harbor, Maryland. Trump is scheduled to appear on a special Newsmax broadcast Thursday night after getting booked on criminal charges in Fulton County, Georgia. Anna Moneymaker/Getty

The former president's legal team worked out a $200,000 bond deal with a judge earlier this week, meaning Trump will be released from the Fulton County Jail after he is booked and processed. Officials will also snap a mugshot of the former president, which is expected to be released to the public.

Trump is then scheduled to appear on Newsmax's Greg Kelly Reports at 9 p.m. ET. The conservative news network is known for holding a pro-Trump stance and often hosts the former president for exclusive interviews or campaign coverage.

A live stream of Newsmax's broadcast can be found online here. Newsmax TV can also be accessed on a variety of satellite and cable channels, but varies depending on your location. To check your local providers, see Newsmax's list here.

This is a developing story and will be updated as further information becomes available.