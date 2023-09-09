How To Watch Eagles vs. Patriots Week 1 Game: TV, Betting Info

There was a time when it seemed like the New England Patriots ended every season with a trip to the Super Bowl. When they kick off the 2023 NFL season, though, they'll be the underdog, not the divisional champ.

The Patriots, of course, finished the previous campaign below .500 and landed outside of the playoff picture. The Philadelphia Eagles, who will occupy the other sideline on Sunday, fared better, cruising through the NFC before falling at the final hurdle.

Given those two differing fortunes, you might think that the Eagles vs. Patriots game isn't worth watching. This is the NFL, though, and every matchup provides some insights.

What can we learn from the action in Foxborough? And, perhaps more importantly, how can you even watch the game?

Let's break it down.

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass the ball during Training Camp at Lincoln Financial Field on August 9, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Here's how to watch the Patriots vs. Eagles game (and a special ceremony for Tom Brady at halftime). Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

How to watch Eagles vs. Patriots

Since Philadelphia and New England are both East Coast teams, you'd be excused for thinking their game wouldn't be broadcast outside of the I-95 corridor. The matchup, however, is taking a marquee spot on the Week 1 TV schedule.

When the teams take the field at Gillette Stadium (4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 10), the game will be broadcast on CBS in markets within the eastern half of the country; the network's top broadcast duo, Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, will be on the call. Florida is an exception, though, as the Miami Dolphins are playing within the same time slot.

If you want to catch the game—and Tom Brady's halftime ceremony—from outside of those markets, you can rely on streaming. NFL+ or NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available through YouTube TV, will have you covered. The ceremony itself will also be available on the Patriots website and social media channels.

Philly's offense can provide cover for an evolving defense

On the best football teams, the offense and defense work together, picking up the slack when one unit collectively stumbles. Last year, the Eagles shone on both sides of the ball; they scored the third-most points per game while surrendering the eighth fewest. At the start of the 2023 campaign, though, things might be a bit different.

While Philly's offense will still stretch the opposition to the limit—having a mobile quarterback, a strong ground game, and big-play threats at receiver is the ultimate "pick your poison" situation—the defense has been retooled. Multiple starters have departed the City of Brotherly Love, and there's a new coordinator (Sean Desai) calling the shots from the sidelines.

BG thinks Sean Desai will bring a more blitz oriented approach to the Eagles' defense:



"I think so. I think so. We have to get through this first game first so that you can see...I know already how Philly, what they've been groomed to see over the years." pic.twitter.com/fnf9zBF9mF — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) September 8, 2023

That's a recipe for potential growing pains, even if things ultimately gel. And if the defense takes some time to find its footing, Jalen Hurts and company will need to pick up the slack.

The Eagles are more than capable of scoring, but that does present an interesting question, especially during Week 1. Bill Belichick loves to key in on the opposition's star and force someone else to be the game-changer. It's safe to assume he'll have cooked up some sort of package designed to contain Hurts.

Will the Philadelphia offense be able to cope with that challenge, especially if they have to bail their defensive teammates out? Or is this simply the wrong matchup arriving at the wrong time?

What will Mac Jones show against a tough defense?

Even if the Eagles' defense is performing at less than 100 percent, the unit is still more than capable of pressuring the quarterback. That will place an extra challenge on Mac Jones' plate.

Last year, the Patriots offense struggled and the second-year signal-caller seemed to regress. Matt Patricia shouldered most of that blame, and now Bill O'Brien is calling the plays. The former Houston Texans head coach has a reputation for developing quarterbacks and taking offenses to the next level.

And while all of the quotes emerging from Foxborough have been positive, good vibes don't win you football games. If Jones wants to be the Patriots franchise quarterback, there has to be progress this season.

Is Week 1 the only chance to show improvement? Of course not; the NFL season is a marathon, not a sprint. But Patriots fans will be looking for some positives to cling to, especially against a stout Philly defense.

And, to add a bit of extra spice to the equation, Patricia is now working as a senior defensive assistant on the Eagles staff. He could bring some insight into New England's weaknesses, or his presence could give the offense a bit of extra motivation to outperform their old boss.

Betting line, Over/Under for Eagles vs. Patriots

Given that Philadelphia is coming off a trip to the Super Bowl, common wisdom would say they're favored to defeat the Patriots. And while nothing is 100 percent in the world of sports, the oddsmakers agree with that sentiment.

As of Friday, September 8, FanDuel SportsBook lists the Eagles as four-point favorites. The Over/Under line is also set at 45 points.