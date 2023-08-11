How to Watch Eagles vs. Ravens Preseason Game: TV, Betting Info

The Baltimore Ravens are looking to extend the longest winning streak in the NFL this weekend.

Preseason winning streak, that is.

Baltimore has won a league-record 23 straight preseason games. The last time Baltimore lost an exhibition contest was 2015. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said earlier this week that the winning streak isn't something he will bring up to his team before Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. It is, however, something Baltimore takes pride in.

"Do you know what it's like? It's like a no-hitter," Harbaugh said at a press conference. "It's like a hitting streak. It's unspoken until maybe after the game. It's funny because in the big, grand scheme of things ... I know that the guys who played in those games, the guys that made the plays to win those games in the fourth quarter—because most of those games were won in the fourth quarter with guys making plays—they'll remember it.

"It's important to them for the rest of their lives."

The Ravens and Eagles face off in the 2023 preseason opener for both teams Saturday night.

Baltimore went 10-7 last season before losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Philadelphia went 14-3 and held a 10-point lead at halftime of the Super Bowl before eventually losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Harbaugh said Baltimore's veteran players are unlikely to play against Philadelphia. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was noncommittal on his plans for the preseason opener.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Ravens

The Eagles and Ravens are scheduled to kick off their preseasons at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday. The game will be played at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore and air nationally on the NFL Network.

The Eagles-Ravens matchup can also be streamed on multiple platforms.

Any fans wanting to listen to the game on the radio can head to 98Rock (in Baltimore) or 94WIP (in Philadelphia).

Rookies to Watch

The Eagles added a pair of first-round defenders out of Georgia to a defense that ranked top-10 in points allowed last season.

Philadelphia selected Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter—at one point believed to possibly be the top prospect in the draft before off-field incidents surfaced—with the ninth-overall pick in the 2023 draft. At No. 30 overall, the Eagles doubled-down with another Georgia defender, this time linebacker Nolan Smith. They joined another pair of former Georgia defenders whom Philadelphia drafted in 2022—Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean.

Georgia won the last two college football national championships with significant contributions from both Smith and Carter on defense. Carter was a first-team All-American last season. Smith missed half of 2022 with an injury but recorded 8.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 2021. Both former Bulldogs are expected to make their Eagles debuts against the Ravens.

Speaking of the Ravens, they also have a first-rounder making his debut on Saturday.

After signing quarterback Lamar Jackson to a five-year, $260 million extension hours before the draft, Baltimore selected a target for him to throw to. The Ravens drafted wide receiver Zay Flowers with the 22nd overall pick in the draft. Flowers caught 78 passes for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns for Boston College last season.

Flowers, along with free-agency acquisition Odell Beckham Jr., are tasked with improving a Baltimore offense that ranked 28th in the league last year in passing yards and attempts.

Betting Line, Over/Under for Eagles-Ravens

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Ravens as a 4.5-point favorite over the Eagles as of Friday afternoon. The over/under on the game is listed at 36.