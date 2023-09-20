How To Watch Falcons vs. Lions Week 3 NFL Game: TV, Betting Info

Rookie running back Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons are looking to take their show on the road for the first time in the season on Sunday for a Week 3 clash at Ford Field against the Detroit Lions.

No. 8 pick Robinson racked up 172 yards in total offense last week in the Falcons 25-24 comeback victory against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Robinson also caught a touchdown in the Falcons season-opening win at home against the Carolina Panthers.

Taking a running back as high in the draft as the Falcons did with Robinson was a risk, considering how the running back position has gotten devalued as teams have gone to more pass-oriented offenses.

Robinson is out to prove there's still value in an old-school approach. The scary part for NFL defensive coordinators is that Robinson isn't close to his final form.

Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons interacts with fans after the game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 17, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Here's how to watch the Falcons play the Lions in Week 3. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

"This is my first time in the NFL and seeing everything," Robinson told reporters after Sunday's win. "When I get comfortable, just like I did at those other levels, that's when God gives us all the blessing to do what we do."

Robinson makes life easier for Falcons second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder, who was 19-for-32 passing for 237 yards, one touchdown, and one interception against the Packers. Ridder also ran for a touchdown and had 39 yards on 10 carries.

The Lions started the season with a win against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs but came up short last week against the Seattle Seahawks in overtime. Quarterback Jared Goff looked sharp despite the loss, throwing for 323 yards on 28-of-35 passing.

Goff's 4-yard touchdown pass to Josh Reynolds with 3:08 left in the game brought the Lions within three points of the Seahawks. After the Detroit defense held Seattle to a three-and-out punt, Goff led the team down the field for a field goal sending the game into overtime.

Goff finished the game with three touchdowns but didn't get a chance to get the ball in the extra period. Geno Smith led the Seahawks down the field for a touchdown on the first possession of overtime, ending the game.

"It's the worst-case scenario as a quarterback or an offense is get to overtime, you lose the toss, unfortunately, don't get to touch the ball," Goff told reporters after the game. "It's a credit to them. They got the ball in their hands and finished the game with it. But yeah, you'd like to have a chance there."

How to watch Falcons vs Lions

The Detroit Lions will host the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Fox. Adam Amin (play-by-play) and Mark Schlereth (analyst) will call the action.

Betting Info for Falcons vs. Lions

The Falcons are a 3.5-point underdog on the road against the Lions, according to Wednesday's odds on BetMGM. The over/under is 46 points. Taking the Falcons a +145 on a money line bet would cash out $245 on a $100 wager for a Falcons win.