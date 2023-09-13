How to Watch Falcons vs. Packers NFL Week 2 Game: TV, Betting Info

Green Bay starting quarterback Jordan Love looks to build on the momentum from throwing three touchdowns in last week's upset win over the Chicago Bears when the Packers head down to Georgia for Sunday's Week 2 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Love had a 123.2 quarterback rating in his first game as the Packers starter after Super Bowl champ and four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers departed in free agency to play for the New York Jets. Green Bay scored 38 points, led by Love's 245 yards on 15 of 27 passing attempts.

"It's definitely been a long time coming for me, three years as a backup. Just watching, learning and growing, seeing this team work," Love told reporters after the win. "It feels good to be out there leading those guys and be out there playing with them finally and coming out with a dub is just what we wanted."

Quarterback Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates as he leaves the field following the Packers' 38-20 win against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday in Chicago, Illinois. Love aims to keep rolling as Green Bay heads to Georgia for a Week 2 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

There are three games featuring undefeated teams this week and Falcons versus Packers is one of them. Both teams are hoping to bounce back from losing campaigns last year while developing young quarterbacks. Oddsmakers view the game as evenly matched.

Desmond Ridder is the Falcons starter and didn't disappoint in an opening week win at home by Atlanta against division rival Carolina Panthers. Ridder had a touchdown pass and threw for 115 yards in the Week 1 win, taking the Falcons above .500 for the first time since the 2017 season.

Rookie running back Bijan Robinson caught the touchdown pass from Ridder in the first quarter. He flashed his shifty moves to evade one tackler and bowled over two more on his way to the Falcons' first touchdown of the season.

After the win, Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell had one of the best compliments for Robinson. Campbell has played with incredible offensive players like wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and quarterback Lamar Jackson during his 15 NFL seasons before signing with the Falcons.

"I've played with and against a lot of talented guys in my time, and Bijan is right up there with any of them," Campbell said. "I love watching him play. He's a special athlete."

Robinson debuted in the NFL with 10 carries for 56 yards and six catches for 27 yards. His backfield mate Tyler Allgeier had two touchdowns with 74 rushing yards and caught three passes for 19 yards.

How to Watch

The Falcons host the Packers in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 1 p.m. ET Sunday. Fox will have the broadcast, with Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Shannon Spake calling the action.

Betting Info

Green Bay is a 1.5-point favorite on the road against the Falcons, according to Wednesday's odds from BetMGM. This line could move, so bettors might want to shop around as the contest approaches. The over/under is 40.5 points, which is one of the lowest numbers on this week's board.