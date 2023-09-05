How to Watch Falcons vs. Panthers NFL Week 1 Game: TV, Betting Info

Atlanta Falcons rookie running back Bijan Robinson and Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young debut Sunday in Atlanta for an NFL Week 1 contest between the NFC South rivals.

Robinson was drafted by the Falcons with the eighth pick in the 2023 NFL draft after putting up big numbers at the University of Texas. He got off to a nice start in his first preseason game, with a 12-yard rush on his first carry, and had a six-yard catch on the ensuing possession.

Tyler Allgeier had 1,035 yards on 210 carries, averaging 4.9 yards per attempt with three touchdowns as a rookie last season for the Falcons. Allgeier, Robinson and Cordarrelle Patterson, who had 695 rushing yards in his 10th NFL season last year, make for a dynamic rushing attack.

The Falcons also bolstered the offensive line by taking Matthew Bergeron in the draft's second round.

Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on August 18 in Atlanta. The Falcons take on the Carolina Panthers this Sunday. Todd Kirkland/Getty

A potential advantage for the Falcons running backs and second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder could result if Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns remains away from the team. Burns had 12.5 sacks last season. He missed the Panthers walkthrough on Sunday and Monday's practice.

Developing situation: #Panthers star pass-rusher Brian Burns did not participate at team walkthroughs today and HC Frank Reich declined to provide details whether his absence is related to his contract.



Reich: "Do I hope he's there vs. Atlanta? Absolutely. But if he's not there,… pic.twitter.com/VtKD1MVQKP — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 4, 2023

Burns is becoming one of the best pass rushers in the NFL and is a focal point of the Panthers' defense. If he's out for the Falcons game, it could make life easier for Ridder, who's trying to improve upon averaging 177 yards per game in four games as a starter. He also had two touchdowns and zero interceptions during the stretch.

Frank Reich is his first season as the Panthers head coach. He's got the enviable position of helping to mold Young into an NFL starting quarterback. The Panthers last had consistency at the quarterback slot when Cam Newton was on the team. Last season, the Panthers used three starting signal callers.

Wide receivers Adam Thielen and DJ Chark came to the Panthers in the offseason and should provide viable options for Young in throwing passes during his rookie season.

The Falcons and Panthers both had 7-10 records last season and finished behind the division-winning 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With Tom Brady retiring, the NFC South is wide open, and both of these teams believe they've improved their rosters enough to compete for a playoff spot.

Expect a closely contested game in Sunday's pivotal Week 1 matchup in Atlanta.

How to Catch the Game

The Falcons will host the Panthers starting at 1 p.m. ET at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Fox will air the game. Chris Meyers (play-by-play) and Robert Smith (color commentator) will call the contest on Fox.

Fans in the Atlanta market can listen on WZGC radio, with Wes Durham (play-by-play) and Dave Archer (analyst) on the call. Locals in Carolina can tune in to WRFX, with Anish Shroff (play-by-play) and analysts Jake Delhomme and Jordan Gross calling the action.

Betting Info for Falcons vs. Panthers

As of Tuesday, FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Falcons as a 3.5-point favorite against the Panthers. Taking the Panthers to win on the road would mean a $258 payout on a $100 wager at +158 odds on the moneyline. The Falcons are listed at -188 on the moneyline, meaning a $188 bet would earn an additional $100 for an Atlanta victory.

The over/under is 39.5 points, a relatively low number likely due to two unproven quarterbacks.