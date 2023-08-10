Preseason football begins for the Detroit Lions and New York Giants Friday at Ford Field. Daniel Jones enters the season trying to build on the foundation he set last season as the starting quarterback.

Jones threw for 3,205 yards with 15 touchdowns against five interceptions last season, and the team went 9-6-1 in his 16 starts.

Jones likely let out an audible sigh of relief hearable from Long Island to Manhattan when running back Saquon Barkley agreed to a one-year deal after a contract dispute with ownership.

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants during training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on August 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Here's how to watch the Giants vs Lions preseason game. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire/Getty

Barkley was a significant factor in the Giants' upset win against the Minnesota Vikings in last season's playoffs.

If Barkley can replicate last season's success, and Jones continues to develop, they'll have a puncher's chance of competing in the NFC East. The division is stacked, featuring defending conference champion Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys who also made the playoffs last season.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell brought some winning energy to a franchise and city desperate for football success.

Campbell holds players to a high standard. Proof of his expectations of excellence was revealed when the head coach told reporters earlier this week that wide receiver Jameson Williams would get playing time in the first preseason game.

Starters usually play a series or two at most, if at all, during the first preseason game. According to reports from Detroit's training camp, Williams missed some of the training camp with a leg injury and, when present, had some drops.

"It'll be imperative. We'll douse him with many game reps; he needs that, as he does practice," Campbell told reporters after Wednesday's training session. "I'm telling you, as with anybody, the more reps he gets, the more time on task, the more consecutive reps he can put together; he'll just grow. I do believe he wants it; I do believe he wants to get better. He'll grind through this, and let's see where we can go with it."

TV channel, streaming options

The Giants play the Lions on Friday at Ford Field in Detroit at 7 p.m. ET.

Fans in Detroit can watch the game on Fox-2 Detroit and listen on 97.1 The Ticket. Fans in New York can watch on NBC 4 New York and listen on WFAN 101.9FM. NFL Network will have a streaming option on NFL+.

Rookie to watch

Detroit Lions CB Starling Thomas built a rep with the Lions coaching staff on special teams. Thomas signed with the team as an undrafted free agent from the University of Alabama Birmingham. His special team exploits allowed Thomas to show what he can do in coverage against NFL receivers.

Betting odds for Giants vs. Lions

Caesars Sports has the Lions as a +3 favorite against the Giants. The over/under is slotted at 35.5 for the game.