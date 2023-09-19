How to Watch Giants vs. 49ers Week 3 NFL Game: TV, Betting Info

Saquon Barkley's late-game heroics on Sunday helped the New York Giants overcome a 20-point halftime deficit against the Arizona Cardinals for a 31-28 victory.

Barkley rushed for a touchdown and caught another one in the second half, racking up 92 yards of total offense on the day. Two big runs for first downs kept the chains moving on the Giants' final drive, resulting in a game-winning field goal.

The Giants, who lost 40-0 the previous week and were outscored 20-0 in the first half against the Cardinals, leaned heavily on Barkley, who was on the field for 65 of their 67 offensive snaps. One of those two came on the final offensive play, right after Barkley left the game. According to reports, Barkley will be out for 2-3 weeks with an ankle injury.

The injury comes at the worst possible time as the Giants head to San Francisco for Thursday night's Week 3 game against the 49ers.

Head coach Brian Daboll of the New York Giants looks on during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Without Barkley, the Giants will have to lean on quarterback Daniel Jones, who was 26-of-37 passing with 321 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the comeback win against the Cardinals.

Replacing Barkley's presence would be a challenge against any team. It might be too much to overcome against the 49ers, led by Nick Bosa on defense.

The 49ers enter the contest 2-0 and have won their last 12 regular-season games, including last week's victory against the Los Angeles Rams. The 49ers opened the season with a 30-7 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey had 116 rushing yards and a touchdown on 20 carries in the win against the Rams. Brock Purdy had 206 passing yards on 26-of-37 with no touchdowns or interceptions, but did manage to put the ball in the end zone on a 1-yard run at the end of the first half.

A key for the 49ers last week was how the offensive line improved over Week 1. According to Pro Football Focus, Purdy was sacked three times and was pressured on 15 plays in the season opener. Last week, Purdy was pressured just six times and didn't take a sack against a Rams defense led by three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald.

"I thought we did a much better job in pass protection for sure, took a step forward," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said during his Monday press conference. "We still have a lot to clean up, and hopefully, we can keep taking a step forward each week and do better this Thursday."

How to watch Giants vs. 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers will host the New York Giants for Thursday Night Football with an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.

Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), and Kaylee Hartung (sideline) will be on the call for Amazon Prime's national broadcast.

Locals in New York can watch on FOX 5 and listen to the Giants radio broadcast with Bob Papa (play-by-play), Carl Banks (analyst) and Howard Cross (sideline) on WFAN 101.9 FM and 660 AM.

Greg Papa (play-by-play) and Tim Ryan (analyst) will call the game on the 49ers radio network for local stations KNBR 680 and KSAN 107.7 and can watch on FOX 2.

Betting info Giants vs. 49ers

As of Tuesday afternoon, the 49ers are 10-point favorites on the BetMGM sportsbook. The over/under is set at 45 points. Another indicator of how oddsmakers see the game is the +400 money line for a Giants victory. A $100 wager would win $500 for a Giants win.