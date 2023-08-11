How to Watch Jaguars vs. Cowboys NFL Preseason Game: TV, Betting Info

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys have different approaches to the NFL preseason.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said last week that he was leaning toward not playing quarterback Dak Prescott in Saturday's preseason opener against the Jaguars, per the team's website. Prescott has not played in the preseason since 2019. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, though, is a "big believer" in starters, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, playing ahead of the regular season.

"I really feel like they need to feel that energy that comes with starting a football game," Pederson said on NFL Network this week. "I did it last year with the guys and I anticipate right now [Lawrence] getting maybe a series or two this weekend."

Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates on the field after beating the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL Wild Card playoff game at TIAA Bank Field on January 14, 2023, in Jacksonville, Florida. Kevin Sabitus/Getty

Dallas and Jacksonville are both coming off playoff appearances in 2022.

The Cowboys finished 12-5, only to lose to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs for the second consecutive season. Dallas did not bring offensive coordinator Kellen Moore back for 2023 and instead will have McCarthy calling plays this season.

Jacksonville started last season 2-6 but rallied to a 9-8 finish and a playoff spot. The Jaguars overcame a 27-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round. In the Divisional Round, the eventual-champion Kansas City Chiefs eliminated the Jaguars, 27-20.

Saturday will also mark the Jaguars debut of wide receiver Calvin Ridley. Jacksonville acquired Ridley in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons last season. The sixth-year pro was suspended for the entire 2022 season for betting on NFL games, and the year before missed 12 games for mental health reasons. Ridley was a second-team All-Pro during his last full season in 2020.

TV channel, streaming info for Jaguars-Cowboys

The Jaguars and Cowboys kick off at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday. The game will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and air on local CBS stations. For national audiences, the game is available to stream on a variety of platforms, including NFL+.

The game can be heard locally on the radio via KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan.

Rookies to watch

The Cowboys and Jaguars selected defensive tackle Mazi Smith and offensive tackle Anton Harrison, respectively, with back-to-back picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. Both players will be battling it out in the trenches during their NFL debuts Saturday.

Dallas took Smith, a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020 while at Michigan, with the 26th overall pick. At 27th overall, Jacksonville selected Harrison, an All-Big 12 performer out of Oklahoma. Smith is listed as a second-team defensive tackle on Dallas' depth chart, while Harrison is currently Jacksonville's starting right tackle on offense.

Jacksonville's starting right tackle last year, Jawaan Taylor, was the team's only starter to leave in free agency. Harrison, who gave up only four sacks in college, slides right into that spot. Dallas' run defense ranked 22nd in the league last season in yards allowed, giving the Cowboys plenty of need on the interior of the defensive line.

Both players missed time during training camp with injuries but are expected to play Saturday.

Betting odds for Jaguars vs. Cowboys

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Jaguars as a four-point favorite over the Cowboys as of Friday afternoon. The over/under on the game is listed at 37.5 points.