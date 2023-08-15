How to Watch Jaguars vs. Lions Preseason Game: TV, Betting Info

Two perennial losers were among the hottest teams in the NFL at the end of last season.

The Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars have the second- and third-worst records, respectively, in the NFL since 2000. So it looked like more of the same when the Lions were 1-6 and the Jaguars were 2-6 to start the 2023 season. It wasn't.

Both teams salvaged their seasons and rallied to 9-8 records. The Lions fell just short of making the playoffs, but the Jaguars won their division and overcame a 27-0 deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round.

Jacksonville and Detroit continued their winning ways to start the 2023 preseason. The Lions defeated the New York Giants, 21-16, while the Jaguars beat the Dallas Cowboys, 28-23.

These two promising teams face off in Week 2 of the preseason. Here's what you need to know ahead of kickoff.

Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of a preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 12, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Ron Jenkins/Getty

How to watch Jaguars vs. Lions

The Jaguars face off with the Lions at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday in Detroit. The game will air on the NFL Network and be available for streaming on a variety of platforms.

Listeners in Detroit can find the game on the Lions Radio Network.

New Lions QB wearing unique number

Veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater recently signed with the Lions to back up starter Jared Goff. There's just one problem at the moment—Detroit doesn't have a legal number for their new QB to wear.

Bridgewater, who usually wears the No. 5, said Monday he will wear No. 50 in the preseason while awaiting a permanent number. NFL rules state quarterbacks must wear a number between 0-19. Every one of those numbers is already assigned to a Lions player, except for No. 7, which the team previously retired to honor former player Dutch Clark.

Nate Sudfeld (No. 10) and Adrian Martinez (No. 18) are other reserve quarterbacks on Detroit's roster. At least one of them is likely to be released before the regular season.

Trevor Lawrence's confidence 'off the charts'

Third-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a rocky first season in the league under Urban Meyer.

He led the league in interceptions as a rookie after being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft as the Jaguars went 3-14. Last year under Doug Pederson, Lawrence showed signs of being the franchise quarterback so many pundits thought he would be. This week, Pederson said he continues to see improvement from his signal caller.

"The biggest thing that I've seen with Trevor, now going on two years, from where we had him a year ago in the offseason to today, just his confidence is incredible. It's off the charts," Pederson said during his press conference Monday. "He's put the past behind him, he's focused on the future, and really embraced this opportunity with this football team. The confidence level with him is extremely high, as it should be."

Lawrence completed 5-of-6 passes for 36 yards, a touchdown and an interception in limited playing time in Jacksonville's first preseason game.

Betting odds, over/under for Jags-Lions

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Jaguars as 4-point favorites as of Monday afternoon. The over/under on the game is listed at 39.5.