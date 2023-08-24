How To Watch Jets vs. Giants Preseason Game: TV, Betting Info

As a city with multiple teams in each sport, New York is home to some big-time rivalries. The realities of the NFL schedule keep the Jets and Giants largely separated, but the two clubs do play an annual preseason contest.

This year, though, that meeting will have a bit of extra hype around it. The Jets, who have historically been the little brother within this sibling rivalry, now have Aaron Rodgers on the roster. And he should be making his debut against Big Blue.

With that marquee attraction in mind, let's look ahead to the main event and break down everything you need to know about the Jets vs. Giants preseason game.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets throws the ball during warmups before the first half of a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium on August 19, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Sarah Stier/Getty

How to watch Jets vs. Giants

While preseason games can sometimes be a bit boring, the presence of Aaron Rodgers and the New York vs. New York rivalry will give the Jets-Giants game a bit more juice. That reality has probably influenced the viewing options.

When the Jets and Giants take the field at MetLife Stadium (6 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 26) the game will be broadcast nationally on the NFL Network. Those in the New York market can also watch the action locally on NBC 4.

As usual, you can also catch the game on a variety of streaming options, including NFL+.

Aaron Rodgers will steal the show

One of the biggest headlines during the 2023 NFL offseason has been Aaron Rodgers' move to the Big Apple. The signal-caller has yet to do anything more than practice with his new team, but that's going to change on Saturday.

Aaron Rodgers is set to make his Jets debut vs Giants in last preseason game:



"I like it. He's yet to take a snap against a real defense. They need to get everyone on the field together." — @craigcartonlive pic.twitter.com/STdP46Ozuj — The Carton Show (@TheCartonShow) August 23, 2023

While Rodgers doesn't usually dress for preseason games, he should see limited action on Saturday. We probably won't learn anything new about the veteran, but Jets fans will want to see how he marshals the offense. If he leads a successful drive down the field, everyone will enter Week 1 feeling that much more confident.

It will also be interesting to see how the rest of the offense pieces together. Dalvin Cook could make his Jets debut – like Rodgers, he doesn't really have anything to prove – and the receiving corps will be adjusting to life without Corey Davis. The now-retired wideout didn't figure much into the preseason, but Saturday could provide a fringe player a chance to seize the vacant roster spot.

The Giants defense still has some positional battles to settle

On the other side of the field, the Giants defense will be looking to both make a statement and sort out the final round of some positional battles. With Jarrad Davis sidelined for the season, there's an opportunity at linebacker. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale previously said that Micah McFadden is leading the race for that job, meaning that Darrian Beavers has something to prove against the Jets.

Further back, there are also positional battles at cornerback and safety. While the likes of Darnay Holmes and Dane Belton should make the roster, strong – or weak – performances on Saturday could affect their roles moving forward.

That's not to say those Giants have to personally tackle Aaron Rodgers for a loss to prove a point. Instead, it will be more about how they hold down their respective forts over the course of the evening.

Betting Line, Over/Under for Jets vs. Giants

If a local rivalry and Aaron Rodgers Jets debut still leave you wanting more, oddsmakers are offering the standard action on the Jets vs. Giants game.

As of Thursday, August 24, FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Jets as a six-point favorite. The Over/Under line is also set at 38.5 points, if that's your preferred bet.