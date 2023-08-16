How to Watch Lionel Messi, Inter Miami in Leagues Cup Final vs. Nashville

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are headed to the Leagues Cup final.

Inter Miami blew by Philadelphia Union, 4-1, in the semifinals on Tuesday night to reach the club's first championship match.

The win also secures Inter Miami a place in next year's Concacaf Champions Cup, which the club had never previously done since being founded in 2018. Josef Martinez scored a goal three minutes into the match, Messi followed with a long score through three defenders in the 20th minute, and Inter Miami eventually ran away with a win in Philadelphia. Prior to Tuesday's match, Philadelphia had lost just one of its last 41 home contests.

Inter Miami's Argentine forward Lionel Messi vies with Philadelphia's U.S. midfielder Quinn Sullivan during the Concacaf Leagues Cup semifinal match between Inter Miami and the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania, on August 15, 2023. Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty

"Our goal was to qualify for international competition next season and we've done that tonight," head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino said via the team's website. "This most important thing was achieving qualification for [the] Concacaf Champions Cup, and now we have to prepare to win this tournament, which has us feeling very motivated and confident."

Messi and Inter Miami advance to play Nashville SC in the Leagues Cup final on Saturday.

Before Messi arrived in July, Inter Miami was the worst team in Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference at 5-3-14 (W-D-L). The club had gone 11 straight games without a win ahead of the Leagues Cup.

Inter Miami has now won six straight matches, besting their five wins across 22 MLS games this regular season. Messi has scored nine goals in those six matches. Inter Miami has scored 21 times in Leagues Cup play—only one fewer goal than their 22 in MLS play this season.

Stream Messi in Leagues Cup final

Inter Miami and Nashville SC will play for the Leagues Cup title at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The match will be played in Nashville at GEODIS Park. Viewers can stream the match through the MLS Season Pass.

How to get tickets for Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC

Any fans wanting tickets to see the Leagues Cup final—good luck.

Nashville announced that tickets will go on sale for the Inter Miami-Nashville SC match at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday. Leagues Cup matches are not part of Nashville SC's season-ticket package, but season-ticket holders will get the first opportunity to purchase tickets. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets to see Messi play since he joined MLS have been tough to come by.

Tickets for the Inter Miami-Philadelphia Union match sold out within eight minutes. Fans unable to secure tickets first-hand will have to head to secondary markets, where prices to see Messi in the Leagues Cup have soared previously.

Nashville crowd wants Messi

Nashville SC advanced to the final after a 2-0 win over Monterrey on Tuesday in the semifinals.

Saturday will mark the club's first game against Inter Miami since Messi joined MLS. When Nashville's advancement to the final was secure, its home fans started chanting "We want Messi." They've got him now. The seven-time Ballon D'Or winner (presented annually to the world's best player) will be coming to town hoping to lead Inter Miami to a title.