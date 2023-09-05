How to Watch Lions vs. Chiefs Week 1 Game: TV, Betting Info

As the famous song asked each week during the NFL season, "Are you ready for some football?"

That question may be associated with Monday night action, but it will be especially relevant on Thursday when the 2023 campaign gets underway with the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions. Given the NFL's stature, it's safe to assume that game will dominate the sports world.

So how can you catch the action? What are the storylines worth watching? How do the bookmakers feel about the game? Here's your complete guide to the NFL opener.

Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions looks on before the preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 19. The Lions take on the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday in the NFL's season opener. Nic Antaya/Getty

How to Watch Lions vs. Chiefs

On a football Sunday, it can sometimes be tricky to find your preferred game. With limited TV options, streaming can be the only way to watch some games in a given market. For a marquee matchup like the regular season opener, though, things are much more accessible.

When the Chiefs and Lions take the field at Kansas City, Missouri's Arrowhead Stadium at 8:20 p.m. ET, the action will be available on NBC. Coverage will even begin at 7 p.m. with the network's "Football Night in America."

If you prefer streaming, Peacock will carry the game since it's an NBC broadcast.

Chris Jones Affects the Chiefs' Offense, Defense

If you've heard anything about the NFL this offseason, it's probably that Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones hasn't joined up with the team because of a contractual dispute. As you might expect, the absence of a top 10 player has something of a domino effect on both sides of the ball.

As for the defense, the implications are obvious. Jones' absence, combined with Charles Omenihu's suspension, creates a gaping hole in KC's front line. If that unit can't get pressure on the quarterback, the secondary will be more exposed and everything could crumble.

A player’s impact goes beyond the box score. Remember when Nick Bolton had that free rush for a strip sack TD in the SB you’re talking about? Yeah Chris Jones was occupying a double team by the C and RG to facilitate that play. If he doesn’t wash out the entire IOL there, that… https://t.co/k9TsITG8CA pic.twitter.com/iFyDyva4dr — Arrowhead Live (@ArrowheadLive) September 5, 2023

And if the Chiefs are surrendering more points, that places an even brighter spotlight on Patrick Mahomes. The signal caller has proved to be more than capable of handling the pressure, but continued turnover at wide receiver could present some growing pains. If Kansas City needs a quick touchdown and Travis Kelce is triple-teamed, who's the next reliable option?

Chiefs fans will be hoping they won't have to find out on Thursday night.

Can the Lions Pull Off an Upset?

While many football fans remember the Lions as eternal doormats struggling through Thanksgiving Day games, that's no longer the case. Detroit finished the 2022 season on a hot streak and possesses some talented players on both sides of the ball.

There could be a catch, though.

Although some of the Lions' key players, like QB Jared Goff, are established presences in the Motor City, Detroit has also seen plenty of roster turnover during the offseason. The running back room, for example, saw both Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift replaced by David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. Rookie Sam LaPorta will step in as starting tight end, and new faces—C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Emmanuel Moseley and Cameron Sutton—also feature in the secondary.

Will those new faces have time to gel before traveling to Kansas City? Or will the Lions, who also have Jameson Williams sidelined by a suspension, not fully click until the second half of the season?

We'll get our first look on Thursday night.

Betting Line, Over/Under for Lions vs. Chiefs

While every NFL game garners plenty of attention, the season's opening game is going to be a massive occasion. As you might expect, the oddsmakers are more than prepared for Thursday night.

As of Tuesday, FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Chiefs as 6.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 54.5 points.