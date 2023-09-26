How to Watch Lions vs. Packers Week 4 Game: TV, Betting Info

While it might seem like the 2023 NFL season just started, we're already into the fourth week of the campaign. There are still some games that lack a bit of juice, but, on the whole, things are also starting to heat up. Consider the Detroit Lions' trip to Wisconsin to face the Green Bay Packers a perfect example of that.

The divisional rivals enter the matchup with identical 2-1 records. And given the rest of the NFC North—the Bears and the Vikings are both winless—this game could represent a key early step of a march toward the postseason.

With those stakes in mind, let's break down the contest in question. Here's your viewing guide for the Lions vs. Packers.

Aidan Hutchinson #97 of the Detroit Lions sacks Desmond Ridder #9 of the Atlanta Falcons. The Lions defense will look to make another statement against the Green Bay Packers. Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

How to Watch Lions vs. Packers

For whatever reason, Thursday Night Football games tend to be disappointing. And while anything can happen on the gridiron, the Detroit vs. Green Bay contest certainly has potential to stand out in a positive way.

If you want to catch the action on Thursday, the teams will take to the Lambeau Field turf at 8:15 p.m. ET. Amazon's Prime Video will carry the game; you can also stream the game through NFL+.

Beyond that, you can hear the game on local radio—the Lions' Radio Network and WRNW-FM Milwaukee-97.3 "The Game" will have you covered in the team's respective markets—or nationally on Westwood One.

The Lions Defense Will Try to Stifle Another Opponent

While the modern NFL has trended toward quarterback play, the old cliché still insists that defense wins championships. And while they weren't a trendy pick for postseason glory, the Lions are doing good work on that side of the ball.

During Week 1, Detroit ground out a hard-fought 21-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. While you could argue that drops and Travis Kelce's absence were the stories of that game, the Lions still hung tough.

Week 2 wasn't a banner performance (surrendering 37 points to Seattle wasn't pretty), but the unit bounced back during Week 3. Against the Atlanta Falcons, the Lions only gave up 183 yards and six total points. The unit also sacked Desmond Ridder seven times and smothered Bijan Robinson.

A Thursday night trip to Lambeau, however, will represent a tougher test. The Packers offense has looked good this season, and traveling to Green Bay is never easy, especially on a short week.

Head coach Dan Campbell, however, seems to be building a Lions team that can handle the pressure. Week 4 will test exactly how much it can handle.

Can Jordan Love Keep Rising to the Occasion?

Playing quarterback for the Green Bay Packers is one of pro sports' prestige positions. Add replacing Aaron Rodgers into the mix, and things get even tougher. Love, however, hasn't really missed a beat.

The signal-caller led the Pack to a Week 1 victory over the Bears, then threw three touchdown passes in a narrow defeat to the Falcons. While it would have been easy for him to crack during Week 3—Green Bay fell behind in its home-opener—but the young QB helped his team overcome a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to win.

"If you look at the cameras, just watching him in the huddle, pre-snap or whatnot, his poise is amazing," Green Bay wide receiver Romeo Doubs said, according to an Associate Press report. "And that's one trait that I continue to emphasize on him because any other quarterback in that situation would lose his mind."

Now, Love and his Packers will return to Lambeau on short rest against a divisional foe. Not only will a win help establish a foothold atop the NFC North, but it will send a statement. Winning big games is how a quarterback starts to grow into the face of a franchise.

Can Love take another step in that direction?

Betting Line, Over/Under for Lions vs. Packers

On paper, the Lions vs. Packers game seems like an evenly matched contest. The oddsmakers, at least as of Monday, seem to agree.

On FanDuel Sportsbook, Detroit is listed as a narrow 1.5-point favorite. The Over/Under is also set at 45.5 points.