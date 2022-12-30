Miley Cyrus is back for the second iteration of Miley's New Year's Eve Party.

The former Hannah Montana star first hosted NBC's New Year's Eve celebration in 2021, where she was joined by comedian and actor Pete Davidson for a night of music and comedy.

This year, however, the 30-year-old's co-host has been confirmed as musical legend, and Cyrus' own godmother, Dolly Parton.

The news was confirmed earlier this year in a promo video that starts with Cyrus telling the cameras: "Miley's New Year's Eve Party is about getting glamorous and dressing your best."

In the clip, Parton, 76, then teases: "Well, we do that every day. Don't we, Miley?" to which Cyrus replies: "You taught me well."

Parton is close friends with Cyrus' father, Billy Ray, and was given the honor of being named Miley's, as Parton calls herself, "fairy godmother," after Billy Ray and then-wife Tish welcomed Miley in 1992.

NBC has promised that Cyrus and Parton will joined by "an A-list cast of musicians and celebrities for a rocking, fun night of performances" which will be broadcast from Miami in front of a live audience.

The network also said that "glitter [is] encouraged" for the festivities to ring in 2023.

So how can viewers actually watch Cyrus and Parton's New Year celebrations? Newsweek has everything you need to know about how and where to watch Miley's New Year's Eve Party.

How to Watch Miley's New Year's Eve Party

Miley's New Year's Eve Party will be available for live streaming on NBC and Peacock on December 31.

The show starts at 10:30 p.m. ET and will run until 12:30 a.m. on January 1, 2023.

Miley's New Year's Eve Party Performers

So far it has been confirmed that Sia, Latto and Rae Sremmurd are set to perform at Miley's New Year's Eve Party.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show on December 10, Cyrus revealed to host Jimmy Fallon details about some of the performers.

"Sia is coming. She's one of my favorite artists," Cyrus told Fallon, before adding: "We have Latto."

More famous faces are set to be announced ahead of the show, with Cyrus telling Fallon: "As we get closer to the show, I want to start revealing who else we have. But the line-up is very me."

"It is curated in a way that makes no sense, but makes total sense," she added.

Last year's New Year's Eve Party saw musicians like Saweetie and Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong take to the stage.

In a statement released earlier this year, NBCUniversal exec Jen Neal expressed her excitement over the return of the Cyrus-fronted special.

She said: "The inaugural Miley's New Year's Eve Party was an unqualified success and we know this year's show will be just as spectacular, with plenty of surprises and lots of fun. We can't wait to get the party started."

Miley's New Year's Eve Party will begin streaming on NBC and Peacock from 10:30 p.m. on December 31.