How to Watch NFL in London Week 5: Jaguars vs. Bills

Since their opening night stumble against the New York Jets, it's hard to find fault with the Buffalo Bills. In fact, a close examination might leave potential opponents a bit overwhelmed.

In their past three games, all wins, they've outscored their opponents by an average of 30 points per game. For context, nearly half the teams in the league haven't even scored 30 points in a single game yet this season, let alone posted it as a routine margin of victory.

After three picks in the Monday Night Football opener, Josh Allen has settled in to peak performance, throwing just one interception in three games while finding the end zone eight times through the air. They have three different players with multiple interceptions and lead the league in takeaways. They are also tied for the lead in sacks, despite just one individual player in the top 10 for the category.

And while sometimes a win streak comes from the benefit of poor competition, that's just not the case. The Bills limited a Dolphins offense that nearly broke the single-game scoring record in Week 3 to just 20 points last week. The Commanders, who have looked strong in every other performance, managed just three points while giving up 37.

Whatever the magic is, it's working on both sides of the ball. It could be a long Sunday in London for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates a touchdown with teammates at Highmark Stadium on Sunday in Orchard Park, New York. The Week 5 matchup in London, England, could pose a mighty challenge for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who will aim to slow the Bills, who have dominated since their Week 1 loss. Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Bills

No Toy Story presentation this week, but fans can still start their Sunday off with an NFL game.

Jacksonville and Buffalo will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday. The game can be seen on NFL Network, with Rich Eisen and Kurt Warner on the call.

Fans can stream the game via NFL+, Fubo, Paramount+ or through YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket package.

Bills Injury Updates

The Bills had very good and very bad news this week on the injury front

All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White tore his Achilles tendon in Sunday's game against Miami. This is White's second major injury in three seasons.

"Knowing Tre, once he gets his feet back under him, he'll be fine. He's a resilient young man," head coach Sean McDermott said Monday via the team website.

On a positive note, All-Pro pass rusher Von Miller returned to practice this week. Miller had been on the PUP list to start the season, meaning Week 5 is his first eligible week for return. The Bills coach didn't have a timetable for Miller's return to game action.

"He will practice, and we'll just take it one day at a time," McDermott said.

Defensive end Greg Rousseau didn't practice Wednesday as he deals with a foot injury. A few other veterans sat out the session on rest, but don't show signs of being unavailable Sunday.

Jags Injury Updates

Wide receiver injuries were apparent Wednesday as members of the receiving corps sat out or were limited Wednesday. The Jags linebackers were in a similar situation.

One bright spot, offensive tackle Cam Robinson returns from his four-game suspension. Robinson could provide a needed boost against the potent Bills defense.

Betting Odds for Jaguars vs. Bills

Even without White, the Bills are strongly favored in this game. DraftKings lists Buffalo as 5.5-point favorites with an over/under at 48. Bettors on the site seem to agree, placing 92 percent of the action in favor of the Bills.