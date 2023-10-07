How to Watch Packers vs. Raiders Week 5 NFL Game: TV, Betting Info

Week 5 in the National Football League ends with a Monday Night Football Game between two teams hungry for a victory.

The Green Bay Packers (2-2) enter Monday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3), following a 34-20 loss against the Detroit Lions.

Jordan Love is in his first season as the Packers starting quarterback and is going through some growing pains. His 56.1 completion percentage is the worst in the NFL through four games.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur believes that Love is progressing better than the completion percentage reflects.

"I know what the completion percentage is. Quite frankly, we've thrown the ball further downfield than we ever have here," LaFleur told reporters during Thursday's press conference. "We've taken less, probably, of those quick run alerts, which impact your completion percentage, and then there's been times where we've dropped balls that should have been caught. I think, overall, he's done a pretty good job. Are there times when he could be a little bit better? Yeah, absolutely. But that's everybody."

Love has thrown 901 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

It was announced Friday that Raiders signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo had cleared the league's concussion protocol and would start in Monday's game. Garoppolo suffered the concussion in the Week 3 loss against the Steelers and didn't play in last week's defeat against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson
Daniel Carlson of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. His team face the Packers on Monday Night Football, and he faces his brother Anders. Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

If the game comes down to a last-second field goal, it could produce a sibling rivalry moment. Raiders kicker sixth-year Daniel Carlson and Packers rookie kicker Anders Carlson are two of three brothers in the Carlson family. Neither brother has missed an extra point or field goal through four games this season.

"Obviously, we'll give each other a big hug, but especially with the NFL, kickers get to kind of warm up next to each other," the elder Carlson said via Raiders.com. "I don't know if I'm going to try to big-brother him and kick one yard farther than him or make it a competition."

How to Watch Packers vs. Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders will host the Green Bay Packers for Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. ESPN will air the game with Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (analyst) calling the action. Fans can stream via NFL+, Fubo, and the NFL Sunday Ticket Package, among other platforms.

Betting Info for Packers vs. Raiders

With the news of Garoppolo starting Monday's game, the Raiders now are favored by one-and-a-half points against the Packers, according to Friday's odds on BetMGM. The over/under is 44.5.

Nubyjas Wilborn is Newsweek reporter based in Auburn, Alabama. Wilborn joined Newsweek in 2023 after winning the 2022 National Sports Media Association Award in Alabama for his coverage of the Auburn athletic department. He is a graduate of Clark Atlanta University. You can get in touch with Nubyjas Wilborn by emailing at n.wilborn@newsweek.com.

