How To Watch Panthers vs. Seahawks Week 3 NFL Game: TV, Betting Info

Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young's health concerns loom over Sunday's matchup between the Panthers and Seattle Seahawks.

Young missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday and reports out of Charlotte expect the Heisman Trophy winner to miss the contest against the Seahawks.

Young, the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft, suffered the ankle injury during last week's 20-17 loss against the New Orleans Saints. He's thrown for two touchdowns and two interceptions in losses against the Saints and Falcons.

Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers walks off the field after being defeated by the New Orleans Saints in the game at Bank of America Stadium on September 18, 2023, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Here's how to watch the Panthers vs Seahawks in Week 3. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Young's backup Andy Dalton is taking first-team reps in practice and should start for the Panthers Sunday. The team also signed quarterback Jake Luton on Wednesday to help out on the scout team.

Dalton is in his first season with the Panthers but has extensive playing experience with 162 NFL starts. He is 83-77-2 as a starter for Cincinnati, Dallas, Chicago, and New Orleans. Last season, he posted a 6-8 record with the Saints and signed a two-year, $10 million deal with Carolina in the offseason.

Dalton told reporters Thursday after practice that he's excited about the opportunity to start against the Seahawks.

"It's always nice because I have had a particular way of operating in my career, and when you go from starting to being the backup, that is one of the things you miss," Dalton said. "When you get a chance to take ownership of what you're doing, and to know how you want it to look and how you want it to feel and see it executed, that makes football fun."

The Seahawks enter the game hoping to build on last week's win against the Detroit Lions. Geno Smith threw for 328 yards and two touchdowns in the overtime win against the Lions. Smith won the game for the Seahawks with a six-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett in overtime.

How to watch Panthers vs. Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks (1-1) will host the Carolina Panthers (0-2) on Sunday at Lumen Field. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET. Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), and Evan Washburn (sideline) will call the action.

Injury Report

Seahawks

T Charles Cross (toe), TE Will Dissly (shoulder), WR DK Metcalf (ribs), CB/S Coby Bryant (toe), S Julian Love (hamstring), NT Jarran Reed (groin), CB Riq Woolen (chest), S Quandre Diggs (hamstring), G Damien Lewis (ankle), LB Jordyn Brooks (NIR-resting player/knee) and G Phil Haynes (calf) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.

LB Devin Bush (shoulder), LB Boye Mafe (knee), and S Jamal Adams (knee) were limited participants for Thursday's training session.

C Evan Brown (knee) participated fully in Thursday's practice after being limited Wednesday.

Panthers

QB Bryce Young continued to sit out Friday with an injured ankle and is not expected to play Sunday.

OLB Brian Burns (ankle), OLB Justin Houston (calf), RB Miles Sanders (pectoral), OLB Amare Barno (thigh) and LB Chandler Wooten (knee) were all limited in practice earlier in the week but fully participated in Friday's practice session.

Betting info Panthers vs. Seahawks

The Seahawks are a 5.5-point favorite on BetMGM Sportsbook as of Friday morning. The over/under is 42 points. A money line $100 bet on a Panthers upset at +200 would cash out $300 on a winning ticket.