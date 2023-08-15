Rookie quarterback Bryce Young enters the Carolina Panthers' preseason game against the New York Giants on Friday wanting to build on his 4-6 passing for 21 yards performance in his debut last week, in a 27-0 loss against the New York Jets.

Young showed poise in the pocket during his quarter of play. But the Panthers' offensive line didn't provide enough protection for the Heisman Trophy winner. Too often, Young had to hurry his decision because the Jets defensive line generated an oppressive pass rush.

Young also wants to keep working on his connection with former Minnesota Vikings star receiver Adam Thielen. One of Young's best plays was a completion to Thielen, who beat a Jets defender to make the grab.

Head coach Brian Daboll of the New York Giants looks on during the preseason game against the Detroit Lions on August 11 in Detroit. Nic Antaya/Getty

Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters he was pleased with the team's effort despite a 21-18 loss in the opener against the Detroit Lions.

Three starting offensive linemen—right guard Mark Glowinski and tackles Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal—sat out the Giants' first preseason game, along with several other starters.

More starters may play for both teams as the regular season kickoff is rapidly approaching. But if not, there are several position battles, gambling angles and other reasons to check out the game.

Let's get into the matchup and everything you'll need to know before kickoff.

How to Watch Giants vs. Panthers

The Giants host the Panthers at MetLife Stadium in New York for each team's second preseason game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Fans can watch nationally on the NFL Network. If you're in the New York market, you can catch the game on NBC4. Fans in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area can watch on WJZY. National streaming will be available on NFL+.

Position Battles to Watch

Veteran receivers Cole Beasley and Jamison Crowder are competing to be the slot receiver catching passes from Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

It's no secret that the NFC South is one of the toughest divisions in the league, with defending conference champion Philadelphia Eagles returning Jalen Hurts at quarterback and Dak Prescott trying to reclaim some magic for the Dallas Cowboys. Therefore, every offensive possession is at a premium, making the contest between Beasley and Crowder worthwhile viewing.

Remember how we mentioned the Panthers' offensive line play earlier? Well, one of the issues is right guard Austin Corbett's attempt to recover from an ACL injury. It's possible he won't be ready for the regular season opener in September against division rival Atlanta Falcons.

Chandler Zavala, a 2023 fourth-round draft pick, has a chance to break camp as the starter if he can win a competition against Cade Mays, Justin McCray and undrafted free agent Nash Jensen.

Betting Line, Over/Under for Giants-Panthers

Betting a preseason game is always tricky, considering how teams like to rest starters and top contributors. However, there are betting lines. A consensus of sportsbooks has the Panthers a 3+ favorite against the Giants. The over/under is 36.5 points for the contest.