How to Watch Panthers vs. Lions Week 5 Game: TV, Betting Info

Protect your kneecaps, Panthers. You're headed to Dan Campbell country.

The Detroit Lions (3-1) host winless Carolina on Sunday in Week 5 NFL action. The Lions have looked very strong in their first four outings, including an opening-night road win against the reigning Super Bowl champions and a tough overtime loss. Coming off a two-touchdown victory over the Packers last Thursday, Detroit has had plenty of time to prepare for Carolina.

The Lions will also get some help in the former of a returning Jameson Williams. Williams, who served a suspension related to gambling, is back for the Lions. While it remains to be seen how he'll be used, defenses will have to account for another threat in an already potent Lions passing attack.

The Panthers, meanwhile, are struggling to get things going. Rookie quarterback Bryce Young had the best game of his pro career this past week, but unfortunately that's not saying a lot. The first overall pick in 2023, Young cleared 200 yards passing for the first time Sunday, throwing for 204. His completion rate was high, but it didn't translate into scores because the offense failed to get to the end zone.

Fellow rookie QB C.J. Stroud, who was taken one pick later, has 80 percent more yards per game than Young. Fourth-overall pick Anthony Richardson is getting it done with his arm and his legs, combining for seven scores. Both have helped their teams to 2-2 records.

If Young were to have hope in the Motor City, it would be in a Lions team that has struggled with turnovers and a pass defense in the bottom half of the league. While the run defense is stifling (less than 250 yards on the season), opponents have been able to score, averaging almost 21 points per game.

Bryce Young of the Carolina Panthers leaves the field after a loss against the Minnesota Vikings on October 1 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Panthers go up against the Detroit Lions this Sunday. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

How to Watch Panthers vs. Lions

Carolina and Detroit are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Fox for those in the Carolinas and upper Midwest, with Chris Myers and Daryl Johnston on the call.

Those out of the broadcast area may need to turn to a streaming option. The game will be available via NFL+, Fubo and the NFL Sunday Ticket Package, among other platforms.

Panthers Injury Report

Carolina lists 10 players on the injury report this week. Safety Xavier Woods didn't practice Wednesday after missing last week's game. Pass rusher Justin Houston was also out of practice Wednesday for rest.

Eight more players were limited in practice Wednesday: linebacker Claudin Cherelus (ankle), cornerback Donte Jackson (shoulder), LB Frankie Luvu (hip), tight end Giovanni Ricci (shoulder), running back Miles Sanders (groin), defensive tackle DeShawn Williams (elbow), guard Austin Corbett (knee) and TE Stephen Sullivan (hip).

Lions Injury Report

While the Lions have more firepower joining at wide receiver, a number of injuries are on this week's report.

CB Brian Branch (ankle), fullback Jason Cabinda (knee), center Frank Ragnow (toe/rest), and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen) all missed Wednesday's practice session. Their status for Sunday's game is not yet available. Detroit Free Press reporter Dave Birkett reported that coach Campbell was noncommittal Wednesday regarding Branch's and Brown's status for the game.

There were also six players who were limited participants in practice Wednesday. Offensive tackle Taylor Decker (ankle), safety Kerby Joseph (hip), CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring), LB Julian Okwara (shoulder), WR Josh Reynolds (groin) and G Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee) were all limited in some capacity.

Betting Odds for Panthers and Lions

Sportsbooks don't see a close one here. As of Thursday morning, DraftKings lists the Lions as 10-point favorites, with an over/under at 44.5 points. Bettors seem to agree, with 96 percent of the action on the Lions.