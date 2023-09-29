How to Watch Patriots vs. Cowboys Week 4 Game: TV, Betting Info

For those who are tuning in to the NFL for the first time, and according to reports there are a large number of you, there's something called a "trap game."

In short, it's where a team that's got a lot of momentum and promise loses to a team that seams to be terrible. The supposedly bad team overperforms and the good team is caught off guard. Often, at the end of the game, fans are left wondering if the good team was really that good at all.

If you'd like to see a good example, look up the Dallas Cowboys' 28-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3.

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott (4) of the Dallas Cowboys is sacked by Victor Dimukeje (52) of the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 24, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. Michael Owens/Getty Images

In the week following a trap game, a team is in position to find out who they are. That's the position quarterback Dak Prescott and company find themselves in as they prepare to host the New England Patriots.

Are they one of the best defensive teams in the league, as their statistics suggest? Can they score at will as they seemed to in the first two weeks? Or were they just bullying overmatched opponents?

The Patriots should prove a good test. While Bill Belichick's squad is 1-2, their defense doesn't give up a lot of yards, even against potent offenses like Miami and Philadelphia. They haven't created a lot of turnovers, but they've taken care of the football fairly well.

TV, streaming info for Patriots vs. Cowboys

Most of the country will be able to watch the Patriots and Cowboys kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game will air on Fox with Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen on the call.

The game will also be available to stream via NFL+, Fubo and the NFL Sunday Ticket Package, among other platforms.

Patriots vs. Cowboys injury report

Both teams are relatively healthy heading into Sunday's game, but Dallas' injuries are mostly concentrated on their offensive line. Tackle Tyron Smith was the only player between the two squads to miss Thursday's practice. Offensive linemen Tyler Biadasz, Chuma Edoga and Zack Martin were limited.

The Patriots had everyone on the field, but Christian Barmore, Davon Godchaux, Jonathan Jones, Sidy Sow and Cole Strange were limited participants in the week's practice sessions.

Betting odds for Patriots vs. Cowboys

Oddsmakers seem to be leaning toward a bounceback game for Dallas. On Friday afternoon, DraftKings lists the Cowboys as 6.5-point favorites. The over/under sits at 43 points.

