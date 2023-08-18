It's been a couple of decades since Super Bowl XXXI featuring the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots.

Since that meeting, both teams returned to the NFL's championship game multiple times, each capturing titles (one by the Packers in 2011 and six for the Patriots between 2002 and 2019).

Both teams had success relying on presumptive Hall of Fame quarterbacks who would later in their careers move on to other teams (Tom Brady leaving New England for Tampa Bay, Aaron Rodgers trading his cheesehead for a Jets jersey).

Each turned in a sub-.500 record at 8-9 in 2022, an uncharacteristic fall from the ranks of playoff contenders. Both have young, first-round quarterbacks still working to emerge from the shadows of their predecessors.

Quarterback Jordan Love (10) of the Green Bay Packers scrambles against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 27, 2022, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Mac Jones' 2022 season for the Patriots failed to live up to his stellar rookie campaign in 2021, as he struggled with injuries and interceptions. Jordan Love finally gets his chance to lead the Packers offense, having backed up Rodgers since 2020. Love's only previous NFL start came on short notice after Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 in November 2021.

Even oddsmakers have a similar (bleak) outlook for the two squads' success this season. As of Friday, both teams were listed at +6500 for a Super Bowl victory on DraftKings, solidly in the bottom half of the league. USA TODAY's Nate Davis projects both teams at seven wins, a step back for both.

But before we break out the Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man memes, let's see how they do on the field. Here's what you need to know about Saturday's preseason game.

TV Channels for Patriots vs. Packers

The Patriots and Packers kick off at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. WBZ-TV Channel 4 will broadcast the game in Boston. Fans in Green Bay can see the game on WGBA Channel 26. WTMJ Channel 4 will air the game in Milwaukee.

There's no national broadcast, but out-of-market fans can catch the stream on NFL+.

Patriots-Packers Betting Odds

Sports can be unpredictable and often to a much greater degree during the preseason. Sometimes keeping a drive alive isn't as important as trying out a play or a formation in a game situation so teams can get tape to review later. As such, the amount of scoring that may happen can be harder to gauge.

Still, there are a variety of sportsbooks ready to take bets on the game. As of Friday, DraftKings have the Packers as a 2.5-point favorite, with the over/under at 36.5. Bettors seem to favor Green Bay as well with an overwhelming 71 percent of bets made in favor of the Pack.